The Challenge star Tony Raines arrested for DUI after attending wedding in Louisiana

MTV’s The Challenge star Tony Raines was arrested for DUI early Sunday, February 23, 2025. The 36-year-old was booked at 4 AM by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana. His charges included DUI, reckless driving, and four counts of negligent injury. Reports say he had attended a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana, earlier that night.

TMZ first broke the news, stating that the reality star was seen at the wedding before leaving in his vehicle. Neither Tony nor the representatives for The Challenge have commented on the situation.

Tony Raines, who has participated in several seasons of The Challenge, most recently made appearances on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras and All Stars 4. He got married to Alyssa Giacone and has two daughters: one with Giacone and the other with his former partner Madison Channing Walls.

What led to The Challenge star Tony Raines’ arrest?

Tony Raines attended a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana, on the night of February 23, 2025. Reports indicate that after the event, he was involved in an incident before getting behind the wheel. Witnesses claim he had been drinking at the reception.

Law enforcement documents show that Raines was arrested on February 23 at 4 AM by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. He was charged with reckless driving, negligent injuring, and driving while intoxicated. Although the specifics of the four counts of negligent wounding have not been made public, the allegation usually arises when an accident causes damage to other people.

Around 9 PM that same day, Tony Raines was released after being held on a $7,500 bond. The incident has not been addressed publicly by Raines or representatives from the Challenge show.

Tony Raines' reality TV career and personal life

Tony Raines made his television debut in 2015 on MTV’s Real World: Skeletons. The show helped him get more opportunities in reality TV and he appeared in multiple seasons of The Challenge, including Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, and Champs vs. Stars II, which he won in 2018. His reappearance on All Stars 4 and Battle of the Eras marked his most recent involvement in the franchise.

In October 2023, Raines married longtime partner Alyssa Giacone. They share an 8-year-old child, along with a 9-year-old daughter from Raines' previous relationship with Challenge alum Madison Channing Walls.

Upon being eliminated from The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, Raines addressed speculation that he was ready to leave early from the competition. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he stated,

“Nobody could sit here and say that I didn’t give 110 percent out there. When I'm clocked in, I'm clocked in. Tony time. It's unfortunate that I ended up in elimination and it was a puzzle."

He added,

"If it was anything else aside from something like that, I think I'm still there and I've got a pretty good shot to make it pretty far. There's no quit in me."

Viewers can watch the new episodes of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

