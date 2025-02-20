The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 4 recap- Adam and Steve face elimination again while Aneesa and Ashley try to regroup

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired the latest episode on February 19, 2025, and brought back 26 familiar faces to compete for a share of the $300,000 prize. The new season's twist paired challengers with their toughest opponents from the past seasons as TJ Lavin comes back to once again host the reality show.

The remaining challengers included Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Amber Borzota and Faysal Shafaat, and several other pairs. In the fourth episode, Aneesa and Ashley tried to reconcile after a heated argument that happened between them last week.

Meanwhile, Katie advised her friend Adam to toughen up against their opponents. Despite this, Adam and Steve found themselves up for elimination for the third time in a row.

What happened in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 4?

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals continued after last week's elimination round which saw KellyAnne and Sylvia go home.

The Star-holders now were Adam and Steve, Leroy and Devin, Dario and Ashley, and Turbo and Nany. Ashley called her boyfriend in Costa Rica to calm down after a heated argument with Aneesa. She expressed frustration about not having friends in the game and feeling annoyed by her partner's gameplay style.

Katie advised Adam that he and Steve were being too passive and would continue to be targeted for elimination if they didn't start standing up for themselves. She also taught him the importance of politics in the game, hoping to help her friend last longer.

Aneesa later apologized to Ashley M. for making a hurtful comment about her upbringing, and they hugged as they seemingly put their differences aside.

In the Push Over challenge, rings were placed on either side of the contestants as the rivals rode on top of a moving semi-truck. During the challenge, one player pushed their opponent off the truck to grab the rings. This resulted in the opponent swinging back and handing the rings to their partner, who walked on a balance beam as they tried to place the rings on a pole.

The team with the most rings won on the latest episode of of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

Amber and Faysal: 11 rings

Devin and Leroy: 11 rings

Da'Vonne and Shane: 8 rings

Big T and Corey: 7 rings

Ashley K. and Dario: 7 rings

Adam and Steve: 6 rings

Aneesa and Ashley M.: 6 rings

Nany and Turbo: 6 rings

Melissa and Nicole: 5 rings

Frank and Sam: 4 rings

Katie and Veronica: 0 rings

Faysal and Amber emerged as the top team in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals challenge. They earned more bonus rings than the other leading team, Devin and Leroy, who were on similar points, which secured their win. After winning the daily challenge on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, Faysal and Amber gained the power to choose a team to compete against the house's selected opponent in the next elimination round.

Adam and Steve were voted into elimination once again, but this week they volunteered. Amber and Faysal considered sending another strong team to the arena but ultimately chose Aneesa and Ashley M. The elimination challenge, Downpour, involved one player trying to fill a tank with water while the other player defended against it using a shield.

The players switched roles after each round. The team with the most water in their tank after three rounds would win the challenge. Adam and Steve came out on top for the third week in a row, defeating Aneesa and Ashley M.

This marked the third consecutive week that the daily challenge winners sent a female team to face Adam and Steve in elimination. The episode concluded as Aneesa and Ashley M. became the third pair eliminated from the season.

Catch new episodes of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

