"Clock. That. Sammy. Tea"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Catherine and Whitney's call

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 31 on February 12, 2025, on ITV. The dating reality show's latest segment featured phone calls from home, as islanders got to speak to their loved ones to get insights about their time on the show.

For Catherine, her close friend and season 10 alum, Whitney Adebayo made a special appearance, as the two spoke about her connection with Omar, along with discussing some of the other islanders such as Sammy, Casey, and Gabby. She disapproved of Catherine choosing Sammy to marry during the Pie challenge, and urged her to "stand up."

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on the conversation online and praised the two reality stars.

"Lmaooo I love Whitney for hopping on the video chat with Catherine, b/c YUPPPPP, Clock. That. Sammy. Tea," one person wrote on X.

"love Whitney for backing Jess and telling Catherine to STAND UP when she married Sammy in the challenge," a fan commented.

"not Whitney telling Catherine to stand up when proposing to Sammy," a tweet read.

Fans commented on Whitney telling Catherine not to trust Sammy or Casey:

"Whitney telling Catherine to not trust Sammy and Casey. She really is doing the Lords Work," a person wrote.

"Whitney’s still that girl, honest to a T. She literally covered everything and EVERYONE. I’m glad she mentioned Sammy and Casey, I hope Catherine relays the message," a fan commented.

"I’m sure Whitney said to Catherine the only thing she did that people weren’t sure of was the Sammy situ (Elma Sammy her terrace) but I think Catherine heard that wrong & said people felt for Sammy, no???" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Whitney is the smartest girl I know ...see how she give her real major tips from the outside word and I hope Catherine is smart to grab it .....I love girls who stand up for each other , lovely conversation," a person wrote.

"I love Catherine, but everyone needs a Whitney, see how she stood ten toes for Jess. I’m not doing up besties with my friend’s ex or their new girl??? What the heck," a fan commented.

"I don't know if I trust Sammy"— Whitney speaks to Catherine about the Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 31, Catherine received a call from season 10 alum, Whitney. The islander exclaimed with excitement and told her friend she missed her. Whitney told her she had "squeezed" herself, and asked her how she was.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander told her she was good, and Whitney asked her how she had survived so far in the show. Catherine said she didn't know, while the season 10 alum noted she wanted to "jump into that screen" and hug her.

Whitney asked her about coupling up with Nas in the past, and the season 2 islander noted that she thought she should give it a shot but noted she wasn't "getting" it. She said that it didn't land.

"It didn't land. It didn't eat," Whitney said.

Catherine asked her friend what she thought about her current partner Omar, and Whitney told her she had "done" so well. However, she said she didn't know if it was giving a "wedding" yet, but noted that her family was also rooting for the couple.

She further asked how Catherine felt about Omar and the Love Island: All Stars season 2 participant noted that she liked him. She recalled her journey and said she found someone who wanted her. Whitney said that they were compatible and that she was rooting for her. Whitney added that she couldn't say the same about some of the other couples in the villa.

"Honestly, I don't know if I trust Sammy, you know. Do you know I mean? We've got to stand on Jess," she said while referring to Sammy's ex girlfriend, whom he met on Love Island in 2023.

Catherine said she felt Sammy had "learned from that situation," and Whitney agreed that there was a change in his behavior. However, she said when she saw Catherine "bending the knee" for him during the Pie challenge, she wanted her to "stand up."

She further told the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander she "wasn't feeling Casey and Gabby." She said that while the female islander was "lovely" and didn't trust Casey.

Fans online commented on Catherine and Whitney's conversation and praised their friendship.

Fans can stream episode 31 of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITVX.

