"Clocked them"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Grace's dad asking about Luca's "duvet tents"

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 31 on Wednesday, February 13, 2025. The segment featured the female islanders getting calls from family and friends to provide them with an objective opinion about their time in the villa.

Grace received a call from her father and the two spoke about her relationship with Luca and about when Samie entered the villa as a bombshell. During the end of their call, the islander's father asked whether Luca was in the Boy Scouts since he was good at making "duvet tents" in bed.

Fans hilariously reacted to the conversation online and thought it was funny that Grace's father asked about her and Luca's activities in bed. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Grace's conversation with her dad (Image via X/@m_n_as4)

"Not the duvet tents. Grace’s dad clocked them."

"GRACE’S DAD ASKING HER IF LUCA WAS IN THE BOY SCOUTS AS HE’S GOOD AT BUILDING DUVET TENTS HAHAHA," a fan commented.

"Looool Grace’s dad clocked their bed time activites," a tweet read.

Fans called Grace's dad "adorable":

"Grace's dad is adorablee. Glad he brought up all the duvet tents everyone has had to see," a person wrote.

"NOT grace’s dad asking if Luca was in the Boy Scouts because he’s good at making duvet tents HAHAHAHAHAHA," a person wrote.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on Grace and her father speaking about the situation with Samie:

"grace’s reaction about samie is valid idgaf. samie came in with only eyes for luca, she didn’t even try to get to know the others and thought just because of a few dms and the facts she’s brunette luca would drop grace for her. she didn’t bombshell enough bye," a person wrote.

"Grace doesn’t owe Samie a thing. Least of all understanding. I know she’s tired of hearing the lady’s name who got sent home 4 days after coming in the villa. Samie bombshell wasn’t bombshelling and that’s on her. Leave my girl alone!" a fan commented.

"everybody hating on grace but she has a point. samie came in to try and take the man she really likes, it didn’t work out yet she’s being reminded constantly how her and luca “aren’t suited”. i’d be mad too like she doesn’t deserve that, just let her be happy," a tweet read.

"Was he in the Boy Scout?" Grace's father asks the Love Island: All Stars islander about Luca in season 2 episode 31

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 31, Grace received a call from her father. She started to cry as she told him how much she missed him. She asked how she was and the islander said she was good and told him she met someone.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast member asked her father what he thought about Luca and he said he believed that Grace's partner was "fabulous." He further said he "really" liked him and said he was handsome as well.

"I think you both look so well suited," Grace's father said.

He further said that there seemed to be a "really strong bond" between the Love Island: All Stars season 2 couple and said she had been "quiet" during the Samie situation. He asked where the "dramatic" Grace had been and asked where the chaos was.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 contestant told him she didn't want drama and noted that she came on the ITV show for love. Her father asked how Luca was different than Joey and Grace praised Luca for the way he reassured her. She told him he proved that proved things to her without her having to ask him for it.

She recalled the situation with Samie and said he "slipped up" and asked her dad if saw it. Grace's father said it was the game and Grace asked how he thought she handled the situation. He told her, she handled it like would typically handle a situation.

Grace's father further asked how far away Luca lived and further enquired about their relationship. As the conversation continued, her father joked about their time together on the reality show.

"I've got to ask you a question. Was he the Boy Scout?" he asked.

Grace asked what that meant and her father said Luca seemed "very good" at making "duvet tents." Grace was embarrassed and her father laughed.

Fans online reacted to Grace's father asking her about her and Luca's intimacy online and thought it was funny.

Tune in on Thursday to watch the upcoming episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

