"GET HER OUT"— Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Elma for screaming at Ekin-Su

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired its latest episode this week on February 12, 2025, on ITV. During the segment, Ekin-Su and Curtis spoke to Sammy and Elma about calling them the "weakest connection" in the villa. Ekin added that ever since she kissed Sammy during the heart rate challenge, there had been a "weird grudge" between the couples and that Elma hadn't let it go.

As the conversation continued, things got heated and Elma started screaming. Ekin was upset about the couple targeting her and Curtis and "mocking" her relationship. She further accused Elma of being a different person since she was voted favorite islander.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on the argument online and criticized Elma for shouting at Ekin during the argument. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Elma (Image via X/@sanaravishing)

"Elma might just be the WORST Islander to ever appear on Love Island All Stars her and her evil smirk every time trying to bully and embarrass Ekin. GET HER OUT BEFORE THE FINALS!"

"After this argument I need Ekin in that final. I don’t care how jarring she’s been before we will NOT let Elma the f*cking bully get anywhere near that money yeah?" a fan commented.

"Yes I hope her & Curtis are in the final because the others are way too jealous & nasty towards them. Elma needs to be first to go! Who does she think she is? Foul mouthed b*tch!" a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called Elma a two headed snake":

"#Ekin & #Curtis definitely behave like game show contestants, BUT #Elma is a 2-HEADED SNAKE that bullies people! In an IDEAL WORLD #Luca & #Gabby recouple and win #LoveIslandAllStars," a person wrote.

"The difference between Elma and Ekin is that it’s clear Ekin plays things up for the cameras and hasn’t been actually rude to anyone. Elma on the other hand is literally just nasty, screaming and shouting around the whole villa…" a fan commented.

"Ekin has been ostracised and her feelings are not being heard enough. Get Elma out FAST," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"“I would react like that if my friend kissed my man”. Why didn’t Elma react like a lunatic with Kaz after frenching Ronnie in the secret garden? Ekin is just their easiest target and it’s weird," a person wrote.

"Elma is absolutely vile, idk who she thinks she is but she needs to take her son and leave that villa.. Ekin needs to punch her in the braces so she shuts her gob for once," a fan commented.

"No one talks to my man like that"— Ekin-Su clashes with Elma for targeting her and Curtis in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 31, Ekin and Curtis approached Elma and Sammy for a chat. However, as the couple let their issues be known, things escalated and turned into a screaming match.

Ekin felt Elma had been holding a grudge against her since she kissed Sammy during the Heart Rate challenge. She defended her relationship and said she adored Curtis and was tired of how she told Curtis to "f*ck off."

"No one talks to my man like that," she said.

Elma's partner, Sammy urged the Love Island: All Stars cast member to breathe and told her things didn't have to escalate. Elma asked Ekin why she didn't talk to her at the dinner table when they had called her and Curtis the weakest link and Ekin said she was in "shock" by her behavior.

Going back to the Heart Rate Challenge, Elma argued that a true friend wouldn't have kissed Sammy and started yelling at Ekin.

Ekin retaliated by telling the Love Island: All Stars season 2 couple that she and Curtis were "stronger than ever" and urged them to stop voting for them and mocking them.

Fans of the reality show commented on the argument online and criticized Elma for screaming at Ekin during the argument.

Tune in on February 13, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island: All Stars on ITV.

