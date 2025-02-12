"I don't agree" — Love Island: All Stars' Ekin-Su clashes with Sammy over her compatibility with Curtis

Love Island: All Stars continues to bring drama as tensions rise between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Sammy Root over her relationship with Curtis Pritchard. The issue began when the islanders were given the chance to ask the public two questions—one about their own relationship and another about a different couple.

Ekin-Su and Curtis were frustrated when they learned that viewers had doubts about their compatibility. The situation escalated when Sammy and Elma Pazar asked:

“Do you think Curtis and Ekin-Su are the weakest couple?”

Curtis immediately felt there was “a slight spite” behind the question while Ekin-Su told Sammy,

“I agree with Elma but I don’t agree with what you are saying.”

The confrontation in Love Island: All Stars intensified further when Elma told Curtis to “have a day off” and later snapped at him, telling him to “f**k off.” This argument has exposed further divisions among the islanders and sparked strong reactions from Curtis' brother, AJ Pritchard.

Love Island: All Stars: Tension escalates between the cast

Curtis and Ekin-Su were disappointed to find that the Love Island: All Stars fans had doubts about their compatibility. Curtis tried to justify their pairing, saying,

“From the outside perspective we look like two different people, but opposites attract."

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su remained quiet, saying she didn’t want to discuss it further. Later, the drama intensified when the couples received answers to the questions they had asked about each other. Curtis was visibly frustrated and responded,

“I feel there’s a slight spite behind the whole thing.”

Ekin-Su attempted to downplay the situation, saying she agreed with Elma but not with Sammy. Elma quickly dismissed Curtis' reaction, telling him,

“Oh please Curtis, have a day off, babe.”

Curtis continued to question why the topic emerged in the first place, prompting Elma to swear at him, telling him to “f**k off.” Sammy also criticized Curtis, calling him “childish” and suggesting that Curtis and Ekin-Su had brought the scrutiny upon themselves.

Despite the argument, the public's response showed that 65% of viewers did not think Curtis and Ekin-Su were the weakest couple. Elma asked Ekin-Su if she felt better with that answer, to which she responded in the affirmative. However, Curtis did not let the matter go, saying,

“I don’t think the question needed to be asked.”

Elma grew frustrated and continued to dismiss him, leading to further hostilities.

Love Island: All Stars contestant Curtis’ brother AJ criticizes Elma after a heated exchange

Following the intense exchange on Love Island: All Stars, Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard reacted strongly to Elma’s comments. On social media, he called her “rude and inconsiderate.” He commented on the reality show's official Instagram post of the argument, stating,

“Honestly had to re-watch this before writing a comment… straight-up rude & inconsiderate.”

AJ, who is a former Strictly Come Dancing professional, later addressed the incident again during an Instagram Q&A with his girlfriend Zara Zoffany. When a fan asked about his thoughts on Elma’s remarks, AJ responded on January 29, 2025, saying,

“Yeah, anybody would [be hurt], anybody.”

Zara added,

“Curtis has said multiple times in there that he really respects Elma and that they have each other’s backs. But it seems like Sammy has an issue and Elma has Sammy’s back, which is reflecting in how she’s acting with Curtis.”

AJ criticized Elma's dismissive attitude, calling her behavior unacceptable. He pointed out that her remarks toward Curtis were disrespectful and unnecessary.

Zara observed that Curtis managed to stay composed despite the confrontation. AJ added that if he had been in Curtis’ position, he would have reacted more strongly.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

