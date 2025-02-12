“INFURIATES me”— Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Casey for talking down to Catherine

Season 2 of Love Island: All Stars reached episode 30 on February 11. The highlight of the episode was the couples brainstorming questions to ask the public, and then getting answers to them in a round table setting.

Each couple wanted to ask about something they were unsure of, so Catherine and Omar asked if Casey was there for clout. This came after a previous episode, in which Harriet called out Casey for being there for the clout, as it was his third time on Love Island. Seeing Casey mad about the question, Catherine explained that they based the question on the game.

Casey argued that they cleared out the allegation in the previous episode itself, so he didn't understand the need to bring it up again. He didn't understand it coming from Omar because he thought he was friends with him, so he called him out.

Trending

Catherine demanded to be heard because Casey kept cutting her off, but Casey stated he wasn't going to let her speak because she cut him off. Fans of Love Island: All Stars took to X to criticize Casey for cutting Catherine off, and then talking down to her.

"Catherine is genuinely the sweetest girl in that whole villa, so for Casey to think he can bark in her face like that telling her “no I’m not letting you speak” INFURIATES me actually," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @vietbaddie)

"Casey said “let’s make it juicy” and now has the AUDACITY to be in Catherine’s face like this?? Nah get him OUT!" said another.

"UHHHHH IS ANYONE GONNA PULL CASEY UP FOR SPEAKING TO CATHERINE LIKE THAT?" added a third.

"Casey: *cries for a whole episode about being told to shut up*. 12 hours later: “Catherine, you’re not allowed to talk”" wrote one.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars pointed out that when Casey didn't like Harriet asking him to stop talking in a previous episode, he was repeating the same to Catherine.

"So Casey understands the principle but when it’s Catherine and Omar it doesn’t make sense?" an X user wrote.

"Shut the f**k up u sticky rat Casey!! always having vim for girls for no reason. Don’t ever say “I’m not letting you talk” to my girl Catherine u f**king prick rat," another user wrote.

"Guys I’m still raging about how Casey was talking to Catherine. MANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN HE IS LUCKY SHE IS SO RESPECTFUL AND SWEET. THAT TABLE WOULD'VE BEEN FLIPPED AND SECURITY WOULD HAVE TO DRAG ME OFF HIM. cause WHAT THE F**K???" commented one.

"Casey is there for clout, and doesn’t like women. What do you mean “don’t speak cause I’m talking” YOUUU interrupted her. This episode really pmo," wrote another.

Casey and Catherine's clash on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 30

After Casey asked Catherine to stop talking because he was talking, he said that he thought the topic was done with, in the previous episode of Love Island: All Stars. Explaining the reason for their question, Omar said that they thought if they got the right answer, it would be reassuring for Casey and Gabby. They would know that they were not there for that reason.

"Remember, they're watching. We obviously know that you're not here for that," he added.

Gabby chimed in and stated that if it didn't go in Casey's favor, because the public could be "savage," it wasn't very nice to throw a friend under the bus. She then appreciated that Catherine and Omar wanted to find out Casey's intentions for her, but she said she already knew his intentions on Love Island: All Stars.

Catherine mentioned that the way they were arguing felt as if they knew that the answer wasn't going to go in their favor. Elma then read out the answer, which was yes- 44% and no- 56%. Harriet reassured Casey that he wasn't there for clout according to what the public saw as well.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are released every day, except Saturdays, on ITV2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback