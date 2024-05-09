The finale episode of The Circle, which aired on May 8, 2024, at 3 a.m. ET, announced Brandon, a.k.a. Olivia, as the winner. Brandon catfished his way from the beginning and eventually won the show. The sixth season had 10 contestants, along with a twist, an additional contestant, Max, an AI player.

Throughout the season, players had their strategies on their way up to the top while not knowing who was honest and who was catfishing. Catfishing represents oneself as someone else in the show, with Brandon catfishing his way and appearing as his colleague Olivia.

The Circle season 6: Age of all cast members, explored

Kyle, 31

Kyle Fuller from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @kylefullerofficial)

He's a professional basketball player and is married. He couldn’t leave his dog Deuce, his best friend, at home, so he entered the show alongside his furry friend. He entered The Circle by presenting himself as a single basketball trainer.

Steffi, 35

She's a professional astrologer and a psychic medium. She entered the game without letting other players know about her abilities. She said she would use her fine-tuned skills to last longer in the game.

Cassie, 29

Cassie Saylor from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @cassiecsaylor)

After Cassie found her ex-husband cheating on her red-handed, she became a master at finding them. That was why she entered the game as herself, a newly engaged mother of two. As Cassie believes:

“A Fake can point out another fake.”

Brandon, 34

Brandon Baker from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @b_randonbaker)

Brandon entered the show with a plan in place. He appeared as his colleague Olivia, which landed him the winner's crown. He's a nursing assistant, and as he described himself, this was his "opportunity to be hot" because he has "never gotten to do that before."

Quori-Tyler, 26

Quori Tyler from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @quorityler)

QT entered The Circle as a superfan, having watched every episode of the show multiple times. She came as “single as a Pringle,” as she described herself. QT used to be an NBA dancer, and she knew how to make those moves when strategizing against other contestants.

Jordan, 24

Before Jordan lost weight, everybody approached him as a “friendly giant.” Hence, he entered the show as he was, but with a little twist in his personality. He entered the show as himself a few years back. However, he was ready to spread lies to move ahead in the game.

Autumn, 21

Autumn from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @autumnannofficial)

She entered The Circle with a “I don’t give a damn” attitude. Autumn presented herself as a “genuine weird neck self” in the show. She hails from Tennessee and is a full-time ranch hand. By leveraging her southern charm, she flexed her flirting skills for the game.

Caress, 37

Lady Caress from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @_ladycaress)

Being a motivational speaker, Caress knew how to play with words and present herself in the game.

She joined the team as her younger brother Paul, a singer and rapper. She mentioned that she would be harnessing her brother’s social media power. She shared:

“Everybody’s catfishing online, so why not me?”

Lauren, 26

Lauren from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @laurenshiraa)

Former Twitch streamer Lauren entered the show as herself and is quite comfortable talking through the screen.

She has experience of playing games for about 10 hours a day. While entering the competition, she said she was open to all kinds of connections in the show and described herself as a nerd. After recently exiting a relationship, she entered The Circle season 6.

Myles, 29

Myles Reed from The Circle (Image via Instagram/ @yungpapi.fuego)

Myles is an AI engineer with a knack for knowing who a catfish is and strategizing better. He calls his alter ego Yung Papi Fuego. As he describes himself, he's a flirt and looks forward to connecting with ladies in the game.

Fans can watch The Circle season 6 on Netflix.