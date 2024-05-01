The Circle: Who went home in episode 9?

The Circle season 6 dropped four new episodes on Netflix on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The first episode of the set, episode 9, picked up where episode 8 ended, a cliffhanger elimination.

Kyle and Paul were at risk of elimination and had to decide on whether to eliminate one of them or send both of them packing. They were given the choice to either sacrifice or save themselves. While Kyle decided to stay, Paul, aka Caress, sacrificed herself and was blocked from The Circle season 6.

Caress then met Kyle, who was grateful for her sacrifice. The two discussed the game, and Kyle asked Caress what she thought of the other players.

Paul and Kyle come face-to-face in The Circle season 6

In The Circle season 6, episode 9, titled Naughty or Nice, Paul, aka Caress, sacrificed herself to save Kyle from being eliminated. As the catfish contestant made her way to Kyle's room, the latter was still wrapping his head around the sacrifice.

"Yo, that's a freaking brother, man. This is more than a game, bro. That's a brother. I don't know if I can look at him, man. I ain't sensitive, man but good gracious, dawg," Kyle said.

The Circle season 6 contestant was shocked to find out that Paul was a catfish. Caress told him she was catfishing as her younger brother, who was a rapper. The two hugged as they couldn't believe their real identities. Earlier in the game, Caress had suspected that Kyle was a catfish and was surprised to see him in real life.

Caress told the contestant that everybody thought he was AI because of his abs. Kyle complimented Caress's rapping skills and said he didn't know anyone who would come up with a rap as well as she did. Caress explained that her brother is a rapper in real life and "super popular" on social media. She applauded Kyle's gameplay and said she was proud of him for making his way from the bottom to being an influencer.

Caress also warned the The Circle season 6 contestant about Lauren. When Kyle asked whether he could trust her, Caress told him about their interaction during the show.

"Lauren slid in my chats. She was like, 'In the beginning, you know, I was coming for you, gunning for you, I'm so sorry. I apologize, It's not gonna happen again. Let's move forward.' Turned right around and was like, 'Paul's the AI,'" Caress said.

Kyle told Caress that he and Lauren were flirting. He called her his #CirclePrincess, and she called him her #CirclePrinceCharming. Caress told Kyle that Lauren had said the same thing to her, but she had called her "King" instead. Caress told Kyle to "definitely" look out for her.

Caress then spoke about Olivia, aka Brandon, and described the player as "poor, poor Olivia." Kyle laughed at the insinuation and asked her what she meant. The eliminated contestant explained that Olivia was "struggling" and "hurting."

"She ended up calling me the AI, and that p**sed me off. I feel like she drew that picture of King of Boring. Yo. That's how you feel. Alright. You are public enemy number one," Kyle said.

He further told Caress that Olivia messaged him and apologized to him. Kyle explained that it wasn't just that. He told Caress that he had lost his father and Olivia had lost her father and that the two connected on that. He called the conversation the "realest" one he had on The Circle season 6.

Kyle told Caress that he trusted Olivia, and the latter pointed out that she needed some help in the game.

All episodes of The Circle season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.