The GOAT episode 9- Recap and more details explored

The conclusion of The Goat season 1 is near as episode 9 of the beloved reality series has just aired. In the latest turn of events, the ninth episode which was released on June 20, saw Da’Vonne Rogers going back home.

This rollercoaster of an episode saw new bonds and new strategies take place as the contestants went through a new elimination challenge to determine who would be The Goat by the end of it. Basically, with one entire alliance almost taken out, the rest are left to turn on each other if they want to win.

Paola wins her first challenge

Trending

In the last episode, CJ mentioned that the game was there to win for Da’Vonne, which didn’t save CJ from elimination, but surely brought an interesting point as Da’Vonne has dominated the game since episode 1. She sent home many of her competitors in earlier episodes, which all culminated in putting a target on her back.

Both Paola and Da’Vonne started the episode by seeking out Jason. They both wanted to take Jason aside and asked about their next move on the show. Da’Vonne, knowing the fact that she could be eliminated if she didn’t win the elimination challenge, proceeded to talk to Jason further telling him how she adored their relationship in the show.

“I love that we don’t always have to pull each other aside.”

She later conceded her concerns regarding being able to keep her friends on the show.

“…we’re at the finish line. At this point everybody is disposable. And I’m sure to others, I am as well.”

Paola herself asked Jason about his plan and confessed that she was hoping for Da’Vonne to be eliminated. Jason staying loyal to his friend, Da’Vonne, told her everything that Paola said.

Later, the cast went outside with the host, Daniel Tosh, while he explained the rules of the competition based on a dating show concept. The five remaining players had to hold an orange to a piece of plexiglass and go lower according to each mark present on the glass. The catch being, they weren’t allowed to use their hands to hold the fruit.

Although each contestant from The Goat found it difficult to hold the orange with their mouths, Da’Vonne was the first one to be eliminated. She was soon followed by Joe, Jill, and Jason, who all got eliminated making Paola the winner of the competition. Just like she promised to Jason, Paola nominated Da’Vonne for elimination.

Da’Vonne later confronted Paola in the room about the incident which led to even further misunderstandings as both of them started arguing and Joe from The Bachelor fame had to step in. He later said about the incident in a one-on-one interview:

“This is a show about reality TV, and of course, there has to be a fight.”

Da’Vonne went home from The Goat manor

Da'Vonne Rogers of The Goat season 1 (Image via Youtube/Amazon Prime)

Talking about the elimination challenge, Daniel Tosh explained to the players the rules of the final elimination game before the finale. The contestants needed to work with farm animals, literal goats, to save themselves. Each player needed to rally the goats into their proper sheds, which had an icon on their collars. The player with the least amount of time on board would win the challenge and would be safe from elimination.

Given the stakes at hand, it was Da’Vonne and Jason who put the best times on board. But it was Jason who won the competition by 17 seconds. This meant that Da’Vonne would stay on the chopping block along with the loser of the elimination challenge, Jason.

This turn of events made Da’Vonne emotional as she knew she would be up for elimination just before the finale of The Goat. When talking to Daniel Tosh she stated:

“I think I would have felt better if I came in, like, last. But to come so close, like, second… I just really want to be here. That’s all.”

When it came to plotting about whom to vote, Jill correctly pointed out to Da’Vonne that Jason’s vote would be the deciding vote. Jason, despite being her accomplice throughout the show, strategically voted out Da’Vonne, which took her out of the house before the finale.

After three wins under her belt during her time in the house, Da’Vonne had to leave, leaving four contestants in the manor to decide who would be the greatest reality star of all time.

The finale of The Goat is set to air on Thursday, June 27 on Amazon Prime.