The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 3- Recap and More Details Explored

The third episode of the The Kardashians season 5, This is Going to be Really Hot Tea was released on Thursday, June 6, on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar. The latest episode saw The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner visiting Kris Jenner's house, as Kendall has been his biggest fan.

The episode also explored a new storyline with Kris fearing she might be losing her hearing due to a persistent ringing in her ear. Two single moms, Kim and Khloe discussed how stressful solo parenting could get sometimes.

The episode concluded with Kim's ladies-only birthday party, organized by Khloe and attended by esteemed guests such as Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez among many others.

What went down on The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 3?

The episode opened with Khloe visiting Mama Jenner's house. While there, Kris shared her concern about the constant ringing in her ear, which Khloe initially dismissed. Kris was scared she might need a hearing aid, but Khloe reassured her, saying that their grandma MJ doesn't need a hearing aid at 90, so she won't need it either. Accompanied by Scott, the trio discussed their plans for Kim's birthday party.

Meanwhile, Kim, on her way to an appointment to get someone out of jail, talked about the challenges of being a single mom of four and wished she were stricter. She also joked about potentially being featured on an episode of Snapped.

Back at Kris Jenner's house, on The Kardashians, she invited The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner over for dinner. While there, Kris and Kendall bombarded Gerry with questions about the behind-the-scenes of the show and even tried to guess whom he chose as the winner.

The third episode of The Kardashians, filmed before the finale of The Golden Bachelor aired, showed Kendall guessing "Theresa" as the winner after going through Gerry's phone and seeing her name frequently. On the other side, Kris asked him about the hearing aid and ear ringing. He said his ear rang before he had to get a hearing aid, which confirmed Kris' fears.

Later, Kris and Khloe visited Scott's house to meet Penelope's new puppy, Nibbles. During their visit, Scott asked Khloe why she hadn't found someone to date. Khloe explained that most of her day was occupied by her kids, and she valued her personal time at night too much to share it with anyone.

Kris was accompanied by Kendall and Scott to a doctor's appointment to check her ear. The doctor assured her that she was completely fine and that nothing was wrong with her hearing.

Back at Khloe's house, her hairdresser taught her son to call him "guncle" because he kept calling him "dad". While getting ready, she FaceTimed Kim and Kris and decided to pick Kim up for her birthday party.

Kim's birthday party at the end of the episode was attended by high-profile guests such as Ivanka Trump, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Lauren Sanchez, among others. It was a ladies-only party and Kim expressed her gratitutde for having such wonderful friends. She said the reason she never had to go to therapy was because she had such good friends.

Kylie showed up fashionably late, claiming she had a shoot. Khloe called her the "fireworks at the end of the party," as she livened up the place.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 drop every Thursday, on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.