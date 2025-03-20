The Masked Singer season 13 episode 6 recap - Group B finalists perform while Griffin identity is revealed

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 6 premiered on FOX on March 19. After two weeks of Group B performances, Pearl, Griffin, and Boogie Woogie advanced to the group finals.

Episode 6 celebrated the 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry and each contestant performed their favourite country song. Pearl managed to impress the panel and the audience and emerged as the winner of the episode. Meanwhile, Boogie Woogie and Griffin had to compete in the Battle Royal for their safety.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and comedian Casey Wilson joined the judging panel with Nick Cannon as the host.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 6?

Pearl

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 6 kicked off with Pearl's performance. In her clue package, she mentioned that many of the biggest stars had performed at the Grand Ole Opry, but for her, Dolly Parton shined the brightest.

Pearl recalled sharing the stage with Dolly and arriving at rehearsals unprepared. She admired Dolly’s outfit, and to her surprise, Dolly offered her an identical one.

Pearl sang her rendition of Dolly Parton's Here You Come Again. Her physical clue included a pair of cowboy boots with a strong arm pictured on them. The panel guesses were as follows:

Ken - Sheryl Crow

Jenny - Trisha Yearwood, Kellie Pickler

Casey - Carrie Underwood

Griffin

Griffin went next and he used his clue package to express his appreciation for his family. He shared that he had a big appreciation for country music and after so many years in the spotlight, he moved his family to the country so that they could have a peaceful life.

The Masked Singer contestants further added that recently their family was met with some bad news and it had been a "really tough year." However, he noted that they faced the challenge together in their home.

"I would have not gotten through this without them. They make me smile on all the tough days and are strong for me when I sometimes can't be. They've stood beside me through it all. They're my safe space — my home," he continued.

Griffin performed John Denve's Take Me Home, Country Roads. His physical clue included a pair of cowboy boots with the state of Texas imprinted on them. The panel guesses were as follows:

Ken - Josh Hartnett

Robin - Kyle Chandler

Casey - James Van Der Beek

Boogie Woogie

Boogie Woogie gave the last performance on The Masked Singer season 13 episode 6. In his clue package, he talked about his parent and how they were such a good singers. He noted that his parents used to sing a lot of happy songs and he got his talent for singing from them.

The Masked Singer contestant further added that his mother passed away a few years ago and their home wasn't the same anymore.

"The one thing I did have was her recordings, so I began playing her music. Suddenly, I felt the rooms fill with her warmth again. I miss her every day, but hearing her voice is the next best thing to having her here. Tonight, I have faith that I've got an angel on my side," he continued.

Boogie Woogie performed Carrie Underwood's Something in the Water. His physical clue included a pair of cowboy boots that said "MLB.". The panel guesses were as follows:

Ken - Gavin DeGraw

Robin - Ryan Tedder

Casey - Josh Groban

Griffin's identity is revealed

Pearl was deemed the victor of this episode. Meanwhile, Boogie Woogie and Griffin competed against each other in the Battle Royale and performed their versions of I Had Some Help by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

After the Battle Royale face-off, Griffin was eliminated and he was unmasked to be James Van Der Beek

The Masked Singer season 13 episodes premier every Wednesday on FOX.

