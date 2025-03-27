The Masked Singer season 13 episode 7 recap - Group C makes their debut while Cherry Blossom is unmasked 

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 7 premiered on FOX on March 26. The episode kicked off Group C performances featuring Yorkie, Stud Muffin, Nessy, Cherry Blossom, and Mad Scientist Monster.

Episode 7 showcased Carnival Night, during which the contestants presented vibrant performances inspired by the energy of a carnival atmosphere. Through their performances, they were able to embody the spirit of an amusement park and various related entertainment.

Cherry Blossom failed to amaze the viewers. After getting the least amount of votes, she was eliminated and had to unmask her identity.

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and comedian Casey Wilson joined the judging panel with Nick Cannon as the host.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 7?

Yorkie

Yorkie (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 7 kicked off with Yorkie's performance. In her clue package, the celebrity contestant listed down similarities between her and her character Yorkie, pointing out how both of them were sassy, fashion-forward, and popular.

"Lucky for me, I’ve had music and it’s the one place I can truly express myself. It rescued me in my darkest hours and has led me here. Now, I’m hot and ready to go fighting for top dog status," she added.

Yorkie sang her rendition of Chappel Roan's Hot to Go!. The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - Chelsea Handler

Rita - Paris Hilton

Ken - Kyle Richards

Stud Muffin

The Masked Singer season 13 star Stud Muffin (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Stud Muffin went next, and he used his clue package to share why he took the character. He shared that he always wanted to be a mascot in his life since their job was to get people pumped up without revealing their identities.

Moreover, he talked about his crew and how they all worked hard and stuck together to grow.

The Masked Singer season 13 performed House of Pain's Jump Around, Country Roads. The panel's guesses were as follows:

Rita and Robin - Method Man

Ken - Shaquille O’Neal

Jenny - Michael Jordan

Nessy

Nessy (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

In Nessy's clue package on The Masked Singer, he shared that taking on this role felt natural because, like Nessy, he is also a "gentle giant." He revealed that he always sticks his neck out for the people he loves and hinted at a touch of mystery surrounding him, much like the legendary creature itself.

"Most of my neighbors, and even my mailman, don’t realize that I’m THAT guy with all the success. But this elusiveness is by my design. It allows me to live the best of both worlds. I get the glory and the solitude of my family," he added.

Nessy performed Roxanne by The Police. The panel's guesses were as follows:

Rita - Gene Simmons

Jenny - Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons

Ken - Daryl Hall from Hall & Oates

Cherry Blossom

The Masked Singer season 13 star Cherry Blossom (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Cherry Blossom went next and, like others, used her clue package to talk about her character. She noted that Cherry Blossom represented rebirth — a changing of seasons, which is why she believed it was perfect for her.

She then went to talk about a close friend of hers whom she grew up with, and he had also appeared on The Masked Singer stage before.

Cherry Blossom performed Jennifer Lopez's Let's Get Loud. The panel's guesses were as follows:

Ken - Tina Fey

Rita - Lori Greiner

Jenny - Jenny Garth

Mad Scientist Monster

Mad Scientist Monster (Image via Instagram/@maskedsingerfox)

Mad Scientist Monster gave the last performance on The Masked Singer season 13 episode 7. In his clue package, he shared that becoming the Mad Scientist Monster fits perfectly for him because he was a little bit crazy, always focused on experimenting, and reinventing himself.

Mad Scientist Monster performed Unwell by Matchbox Twenty. The panel's guesses were as follows:

Jenny - Luke Bryan

Ken - Luke Combs

Robin - Blake Shelton

After the audience vote, Cherry Blossom found herself at the bottom and was eliminated. She was unmasked as Full House and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

The Masked Singer season 13 episodes premiere every Wednesday on FOX.

