The Never Ever Mets: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Oprah Winfrey Network’s latest dating show, The Never Ever Mets, is all set to premiere today, April 19, at 8/7c. The series follows seven couples who have known each other through the virtual world but have never met in person. The premiere episode, titled “Offline and Off the Rails,” will feature Josh and Shay meeting for the first time after virtually dating each other for almost a decade.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

““The Never Ever Mets” chronicles the journey of seven couples who are virtually dating and believe that their relationships could be the beginnings of real love. While some have connected for mere months, others have been together for years. Despite their varied locations, ages, and backgrounds, they all share one striking similarity: they’ve never met their partners face-to-face.”

Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones will be the host of this exciting dating show. She will be overlooking the group from week to week to see how everything is going. The show will have many exciting team exercises, including relationship activities and couples therapy, that will help them get to know each other better.

The Never Ever Mets: Know the show, the couples, and the host

The Never Ever Mets: a unique dating show

The show features seven couples who have known each other through the internet but have never met in person. Some of them have been familiar with each other for months, while others have been for years. It will showcase the journey of the couples, from their first face-to-face meeting to further possible adventures.

The couples will share a house for three weeks and see whether their internet love survives in real life. By the end of the show, some of them will return home with their love, while others will choose to leave alone.

The Never Ever Mets couples

Among the seven couples, Shay and Josh have been together for 12 years and yet have never met before. OWN describes them as a “complicated relationship,” and also, Shay’s trust issues have been a concern for their current rough patch.

Dymond and Aaron H. met on Facebook, and they instantly hit it off. With many mutual upbringings and similar interests, they have become closer over the course of five years of dating. However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing since Dymond learned that Aaron has many female friends.

JoAnna “Jody” and Aaron J., with their similar artistic and creative interests, have been dating for nine months. Both of them are looking forward to the next stage of their relationship and strengthening their bond. Things might get heated with Jody’s s**ually open lifestyle and Aaron’s insecurities.

The Never Ever Mets features four more couples and their stories. They are Alexis and Dominique, Sandia and Chris, Millie and Gregg, and Sienna and Brandan. The couples will also get visits from their friends and family and discuss how their experience with their potential partner is going.

The Never Ever Mets Host

Actress and rapper Ta’Rhonda Jones will host the show and assist couples through various activities. She will be conducting different team exercises and overlooking the couples and their progress in getting to know each other.

Throughout the trailer, the host prepares the couples. She says,

“Each of you will finally get to meet your person in person and not only that, you’ll be living with your person; what’s the worst that can happen?”

She says to the ladies,

“Each of your men has been secretly planning a first date, put your freak’um dress on— whatever you need to do! Your men are waiting for you.”

The Never Ever Mets will premiere on April 19 at 8 pm ET on OWN TV and Max.