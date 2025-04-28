The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli's ex-husband issues cease-and-desist order seeking public clarification

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Ferrell joined the reality show in the latest season, which premiered on March 9, 2025. While the reality star had been able to make a name for herself on screen, off-screen, she has been dealing with legal issues with ex, Chuvalo “Mark” Ferrell.

According to an April 25, 2025, report by The Jasmine Brand, Chuvalo has filed a cease and desist order over the portrayal of his relationship with Kelli on the show. The legal action directly addresses Bravo Media and NBCUniversal and showcases "false and distorted narratives," including financial misconduct and threats.

He claimed in the order that his portrayal on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is defamatory and has damaged his reputation and well-being. The divorce decree between Mark and Kelli includes a clause prohibiting disparagement. Mark is seeking public clarification and asking media outlets to retract and correct the information. Mark's goal is to restore his image and protect his family and business interests.

The cease-and-desist order isn't the only legal trouble faced by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli

This is not the only legal trouble The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is facing with her ex-husband, Chuvalo Ferrell. As reported by In Touch on April 25, Chuvalo asked a judge to reduce his monthly child support payments. He filed a petition in February, citing their divorce decree from September 2024. Kelli had filed for divorce in 2022.

Chuvalo and Kelli share three children— Chance, born in 2012, and twins, Chasiti and Chelsi, born in 2015. Kelli Ferrell also has an older daughter from a previous relationship. According to their divorce agreement, Kelli was granted primary custody of their three children, while Chuvalo and she shared legal custody. The court ruled that Chuvalo would pay $3,991 per month in child support.

The child support amount was determined based on Chuvalo's monthly income of $19,847 at the time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli's monthly income was around $15,000. Chuvalo later filed a petition stating that his financial situation had changed significantly since the original order. He claimed his income had decreased substantially after leaving his job at the family business, which was awarded to Kelli.

“Specifically, that he is no longer working for the family business that was granted to [Kelli] and his income has been substantially reduced,” Chuvalo’s petition read.

Chuvalo asked the court to temporarily and permanently reduce his monthly child support payments. Kelli has not yet responded to the request. Previously, in August 2024, Chuvalo was ordered to serve jail time for owing Kelli $14,889. He was booked into jail but released after posting bond. Kelli had filed for divorce in 2022, citing their marriage started in 2011 and ended in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Kelli Ferrell was taken to court on March 26 by her landlord over unpaid rent on her Atlanta restaurant, Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. The landlord claimed Kelli owed $101,140.64 in unpaid rent, interest, and late charges.

According to the lawsuit, Kelli leased a commercial space in January 2024 but failed to meet the terms of the lease, including obtaining necessary permits and paying rent on time.

Kelli Ferrell can currently be seen on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

