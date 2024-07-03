The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 episode 5 recap: Why did Taleen confront Caroline? explained 

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. During the segment, the aftermath of Lesa and Taleen's fight followed.

During the segment, the latter told her husband that her friend, Caroline Brooks, had called her to tell what some of the other cast members had been saying about the Queens' dinner and Taleen's private conversation with Stanbury.

This led to a huge argument between the two friends when they met for dinner. Taleen asked her about the same and told her that she had a habit of "instigating" people. Taleen told Brooks:

Trending

"Can I say something, you're not going to like this, and it's coming from an honest place. I feel as though, you can instigate behind the scenes."

The comment didn't sit well with Brooks, who tried defending herself. The conversation got heated and the two started yelling at one another. Later in the episode, during Caroline Stanbury's 'desert escape,' the two revisited the conversation and got into another screaming match.

"You are the queen of the telephone game" - Taleen calls out Caroline Brooks in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 episode 5

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2, titled, A New Home and a Game of Telephone, Taleen expressed annoyance about Caroline Brooks calling her after the Queens Dinner to talk about what others said about the situation.

The RHODubai season 2 star told her husband that Brooks called her at 2 am, talking about who said what and she didn't like it. In a confessional, she explained that she got a phone call from the cast member. She said:

"Caroline tells me that she heard Caroline Stanbury say to Lesa, "I don't know why Taleen pulled me away from the table, we're not friends like that," and then she says, "Tal, don't you get it, Stanbury doesn't like you." I pick up the phone and I call Stanbury."

Meanwhile, Stanbury told the cameras she was appreciative that The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 star chose to call and ask her directly, and clarified that she didn't say that to Lesa. Taleen then called Lesa to ask for clarity about the same. Lesa told the cameras that she said no such thing. Lesa said:

"I specifically told Brooks that Stanbury was also confused as to why Taleen needed to pull her to the side."

Taleen wondered whether Brooks was trying to instigate the group because of her own issues with Stanbury. The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 cast member noted that she had a habit of instigating and her husband suggested that she speak to her "good friend" about the same.

Taleen then confronted her at dinner, however, it didn't go well with Brooks, just as the former had anticipated. Brooks explained that she told her what was being said because it would have been "horrible" for her to listen to it and not tell her friend.

Taleen said she didn't think The Real Housewives of Dubai star was coming from a place of concern and Brooks told her not to do that. Taleen said:

"Don't tell me what to do. First of all, you are the queen of the telephone game."

Brooks asked her if she shouldn't tell her negative things people say about her and if she should lie to her instead. She added that Stanbury was in her "ears". Later in a confessional, Brooks said she had protected Taleen like she was her child and implied that the latter was stabbing her in the back.

Things got heated between the two since Taleen felt The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 star was "stirring the pot" by telling her Stanbury didn't like her and the latter said it was just her opinion.

The two were at odds and couldn't come to an agreement. However, during Stanbury's Desert Escape event, the two clashed again.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 will return next week with another episode set to air on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback