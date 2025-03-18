The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter shares emotional update after ex-husband Matt’s heart attack

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter shared an update about her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter's heart attack. The reality star took to Instagram on March 17, 2025, to inform her followers about the health scare, posting a picture of 40-year-old Matt in a hospital bed. Gina and Matt's daughter, Sienna, was also in the picture.

Ad

“Wow. We had a scary weekend!” Matt (the kiddos’ dad) suffered a heart attack Saturday! He’s only 40 years old!!” Gina's caption read.

She also expressed gratitude to Matt’s current wife, Britt Kirschenheiter, for rushing him to the hospital and the medical team for their quick response. Gina shared a glimpse of her blended family at the hospital, including her and Matt's sons on a couch and Britt comforting Siena. Apart from their daughter, Gina, and Matt, who got divorced in 2019, also share two sons, Nicholas and Luca.

Ad

Trending

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said she and her fiancé Travis Mullen, were relieved Matt was able to return home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter’s family reacts to Matt’s health scare

Ad

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter described how the situation impacted their children. She said that while her kids were initially "very shaken up," after Matt was released from the hospital, they could smile because "he will be okay."

The reality star shared photos of Nicholas and Luca sitting on a couch at the hospital, while Siena stood beside Matt. Britt was also present, comforting Siena. Gina expressed her appreciation for everyone’s support, saying that all of them are "so happy to have their dad back.”

Ad

She also reflected on the importance of health and family stating that they will be changing their lifestyle and "leaning into the healthy" since being there for their children was "the only thing that matters."

Several members of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast and past stars showed their support in the comments. Shannon Beador responded with prayer hands emojis, while former cast member Gretchen Rossi commented,

“Omg 😱 Gina! How scary. Thank God he is ok 🙏🏻.”

Ad

Gina shared that the experience strengthened her belief in co-parenting, encouraging others to prioritize family. She said that for anyone out there struggling to co-parent, it was important to remember that they were all a family and the only thing that mattered was that they will "get to be there for [you] kids."

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen’s life together

Ad

Since her debut on The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 13, Gina has shared her personal and professional journey. After her divorce from Matt, she moved on with Travis Mullen. The couple, who are in a blended family with six children, have also ventured into real estate together.

In December 2024, Travis spoke about Gina’s ability to balance multiple responsibilities. He said that his fiancé reminded him of the words from "Taylor Swift's song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Ad

Not from the standpoint of a breakup, but because things are not always perfect or how we would like. Gina always shows up and crushes it," he told US Weekly.

Gina has been open about the challenges of co-parenting while maintaining her relationship with Travis. She previously stated that Matt and Britt are a big part of their family, and they all work together for their kids’ well-being.

Ad

Fans can watch the episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County streaming on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback