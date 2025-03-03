The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion part 3 recap: Eddie reveals a secret about Stacey while the ladies talk about Karen's court case

The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered its ninth season on October 6, 2024, giving viewers a look into the luxurious lives of housewives in Maryland. The reality show aired the third part of its reunion on March 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Previously, Ashley and Gizelle were still seeing their speed-dating partners. Meanwhile, Keiarna and Stacey faced tough criticism about their relationships. Elsewhere, Mia reached her breaking point after being called a terrible mother.

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia decided to leave the stage after last week's conflict. Wendy's husband Eddie revealed that he talked to Stacey's ex TJ on call. TJ mentioned that Stacey paid him to be on the show.

The cast also talked about Karen Huger's DUI incident as unseen footage was showcased.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion part 3?

Mia Thornton broke down in tears after facing criticism from her castmates on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. The latest episode kicked off with Mia storming off the set after shedding some tears. Gizelle Bryant called Mia's behavior unreasonable, saying she should have faced the criticism head-on.

Further drama unfolded after Stacey revealed that she didn't want her ex-boyfriend TJ at the reunion because they had broken up. However, things took a surprising turn when Wendy shared a text message from her husband Eddie, claiming that TJ said Stacey paid him to be her love interest on the show. TJ also allegedly demanded that Stacey pay him the money she owed him.

Stacey denied the accusations, saying she didn't believe TJ would make such claims. But the show's production team revealed that they had footage of TJ making the statements.

Eddie later confirmed that TJ did say Stacey owed him money, but initially didn't specify what it was for, an allegation Stacey denied.

“Let me say it so you hear me, I didn’t need T.J. to get on this platform or any platform, let me be clear. I don’t need an accessory and I’m not going to say it again," said The Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey.

The Real Housewives of Potomac ladies shared their thoughts on Karen Huger's car accident and drinking habits. Keiarna Stewart expressed sadness that Karen hid her struggles from her, despite their close relationship. Keiarna revealed that she offered Karen rehab services through her boyfriend Greg's community health organization, but Karen declined.

Gizelle Bryant stated that Karen didn't want to take a plea deal for her accident. According to Gizelle, Karen was offered two deals, six months of house arrest or 60 days in jail. However, Karen rejected both deals, thinking she could win.

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion ended with host Andy Cohen showing the ladies a previously unseen video of Karen and her husband Ray discussing the night of the accident.

The video was filmed on December 27, 2024, the day before Karen left for rehab. Karen admitted to drinking wine after taking antidepressants, which she had been taking since her parents' death.

"What happened to me, I don't want that to ever happen to me again," said Karen.

After the video, the ladies accused Karen of trying to cover up her actions and avoid taking responsibility. Wendy Osefọ and Ashley Darby also shared that they had heard from restaurant workers that Karen would frequently visit establishments and drink during the day, even before her parents passed away.

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac concluded with its three-part reunion on March 2, 2205.

