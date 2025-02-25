The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport shares her last minute costume change for 2025 SAG Awards afterparty

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport attended the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Her fashion choices on both the red carpet and the afterparty stood out.

Newport, 39, originally planned to wear a custom Christian Siriano design to the afterparty, but due to a shipping issue she had to make a last-minute change.

Bronwyn Newport's SAG awards look (Image via Instagram @bronwynnewport)

She shared on Instagram on February 24, that the intended look got stuck with FedEx, leading her stylist, Karla Welch, to secure another Siriano gown in Los Angeles.

"SAG After Party! I don’t go anywhere without a @csiriano look… so naturally I planned to change into one of his looks for the SAG after party! Except there was a shipping mishap and it got stuck at FedEx! Luckily for me @karlawelchstylist extraordinaire had another Siriano I could get last minute in LA!" she wrote in the caption.

Newport’s alternate gown, from Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, was a black strapless piece with a wide A-line skirt and silver stitching. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and she carried a statement clutch featuring an eye design.

Her appearance at the event also highlighted her long-standing collaboration with the designer. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star wore a 1968 Dior Haute Couture dress on the SAG Awards red carpet and a black Christian Siriano gown at the afterparty after her custom Siriano dress was delayed in shipping.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's working relationship with Christian Siriano

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn has been a longtime supporter of Christian Siriano’s designs. In October 2024, Siriano spoke about their collaboration on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“[She] has been shopping, everyone, for years and spends real money. We make her literally couture, all of her confessionals are Siriano pieces that she bought years ago,” he said.

For the SAG Awards ceremony, Newport wore a 1968 Dior Haute Couture dress. She told People magazine (February 24) that it was originally created for one of the most successful figures in "Latin American cinema, actress and style icon Maria Felix.”

She found the dress through Timeless Vixen, a Los Angeles store specializing in vintage haute couture.

“I picked it up just before the awards show after searching for a piece of this caliber and historical importance since the beginnings of my discussions to come on as People’s Fashion Expert!” she explained.

Her decision to wear the vintage Dior dress was tied to her appreciation for bold fashion statements.

“The look is so ‘Bronwyn’ because I am not known for my subtlety! I love color, texture and whimsy! I also love a good rewear and was honored to be in such a major moment of fashion history,” she shared.

Behind the look, from a $30K Dior dress to a $7K micro bag

In her Instagram caption, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn wrote,

“Christian’s team worked so hard to custom make me a look fresh off his runway last week and it’s so gorgeous I can’t wait to repurpose it this weekend for another event but was so lucky to still end up in one of my fav guy’s creations.”

Before changing into her Siriano afterparty gown, Newport’s red carpet look included accessories that reflected her taste for luxury fashion. The 1968 Dior dress was valued at $30,000, and she paired it with vintage 1980s Tiffany & Co. earrings. Her handbag, a Judith Leiber clutch shaped like an ice skate, was priced at $7,295.

During the event, she mentioned the importance of fashion statements beyond aesthetics. Among her accessories was a “Protect Trans Youth” pin, which she received on the carpet, and an “emotional support” hair tie she carried with her.

Newport was also a part of People’s SAG Awards afterparty coverage, posing alongside celebrities such as Bowen Yang and Paul W. Downs.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are available to stream on Peacock.

