The Traitors season 3: Everything we know so far

Popular reality TV show The Traitors is set to return with a brand new season, and will be hosted by the Scottish actor, Alan Cumming. In the show, contestants are divided into two groups - the Faithful and the Traitors. Through a series of challenges, the Traitors must 'murder' the Faithful to win the grand prize money of $250,000. Meanwhile, the Faithful must expose the Traitors' identities to earn the opportunity to win the prize money.

On June 5, 2024, Peacock's official social media handles announced the cast of the show's new season. However, there have been no updates about a release date.

The Traitors season 3: Synopsis, streaming platforms, cast members, and more explored

What is The Traitors about?

The Traitors revolves around a group of people who compete against one another in two groups - the Faithful and the Traitors, with $250,000 at stake. Set inside a mysterious Scottish castle, the Traitors must 'murder' their opposition, the Faithful, while keeping their identities hidden.

It is the duty of the Faithful to unveil the true identities of the Traitors and banish them from the castle. Succeeding to do so, the Faithful can claim the prize money and divide it amongst themselves. However, if they fail to expose the Traitors before the show concludes, the Traitors steal the grand prize.

Challenging and deceitful, the show provides its viewers with a mix of thrill and mystery as the contestants strive to win the prize money. The official synopsis reads:

"Entertainment's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000."

Streaming platforms

Like seasons 1 and 2 of the show, the upcoming season will exclusively air on Peacock. Fans are offered a variety of subscription plans, where they can purchase the Peacock Premium plan at $5.99 for a monthly subscription or pay $59.99 for the yearly subscription. To stream shows ads-free, Peacock offers the Peacock Premium Plus plan, which will cost $11.99 monthly or $119.99 yearly.

While seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors are available to watch on Peacock, the franchise is yet to give an official announcement on the release date of season 3.

Season 2 of the show was released in January 2024, while season 1 aired in January 2023. Keeping in line with that tradition, fans can expect that the show will likely return in January 2025.

Meet the cast of The Traitors season 3

The Traitors revealed their cast for season 3 on June 5, 2024. In a 1-minute 17-second video, sitting before a fireplace, host Alan Cumming reads out the names of the contestants, confirming their participation in the show.

Faces known and unknown, the participants come from various backgrounds - from reality TV to the Royal family. Here is the official list of contestants:

Bob Harper from Biggest Loser Bob, The Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race Britney Haynes from Big Brother Carolyn Wiger from Survivor Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset Ciara Miller from Summer House Danielle Reyes from Big Brother Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette Jeremy Collins from Survivor Lord Ivar Mountbatten, British Royal Nikki Garcia, professional wrestler Rob Mariano from Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac Sam Asghari, actor Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules Tony Vlachos from Survivor Well Adams from Bachelor in Paradise

With 21 participants, the show promises to be "treacherous" as Alan Cumming says:

"Well, there you have it, dearies. This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet."

Fans of the hit show can expect the unexpected, while the cast grapples with betrayal and deception, working their way through new and exciting challenges.

The Traitors season 3 will stream on Peacock. Follow Peacock's official Instagram account for more updates.