The Ultimatum: Are Ryann Taylor and James Morris from season 2 still together in 2024?

Netflix's The Ultimatum season 2 saw several couples navigating through obstacles in their relationship and deciding whether they wished to tie the knot with their partner. Among the couples on the show were Ryann Taylor McCracken and James Morris, who are still together as of this writing. They surprised fans in April 2024 as they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Many fans were invested in their journey on The Ultimatum season 2 and the couple became the talk of the town when they shared in October 2023 that they had tied the knot after leaving the show engaged.

Ryann and James' relationship in 2024

After the show, Ryann and James continued to build and work on their relationship. James seemed to have conquered his fears of commitment as the couple got married in October 2023. James spoke to Netflix's Tudum and said:

"I learned that there is never a ‘right time’ to take such a leap. Sometimes diving headfirst into whatever you might be putting off is the better option."

The couple frequently posts updates for fans on social media. On April 14, 2024, they shared a picture online as they announced that they were expecting their first child in October 2024.

"Baby Morris coming… October 2024," they wrote.

The following day, the duo posted a clip that featured Ryann revealing the news to James with a card that read:

"Roses are red, candy is sweet, our family is growing by one heart and two tiny feet."

The couple got emotional and expressed their joy about having a child. In May they revealed that they were having a girl.

This came after they shared glimpses of their wedding shower in September 2023, which was followed by them tying the knot in October. On October 17, 2023, Ryann took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself in her wedding dress, revealing they the couple had gotten married.

The Ultimatum season 2 couple also posed pictures from their big day and captioned the post:

"Forever besties"

After their journey on the show ended, the couple got even closer as they made a habit of having "hard conversations." Shedding light on their relationship, Ryann told Tudum:

"Taking the time to work on ourselves individually as well as a unit has done wonders for us. We communicate how we feel every day and are constantly trying to find little ways we can continue to improve and grow our relationship."

Ryann Taylor and James Morris' journey on The Ultimatum

Ryann and James entered The Ultimatum to put their relationship to the ultimate test. The duo met when they were just 16 years old and had been together for seven years when fans were introduced to them on the show. Despite their long-term relationship, James was hesitant about tying the knot since he was a recent post-graduate student. He was reluctant to propose before landing a job.

However, in September 2023, in a conversation with Tudum, James announced that he had gotten a new job.

“I started a new job and am working on purchasing a house,” he said.

Ryann, a former prom queen, joined the show as she believed her partner should be more sure about their future together. With other couples on the set, they faced various challenges that tested their compatibility.

As per the format of The Ultimatum, each cast member had to pair up with another individual for their trial marriage before they reunited with their original partners. The show saw Ryann and James pairing up with Trey and Riah, respectively.

Ryann and Trey had good chemistry and hit it off immediately on the show, leading to the latter admitting that he had "caught feelings" for her. However, James and Riah did not connect on a deeper level and the former proposed to Ryann later in the show.

Throughout the show, Ryann and James displayed strong communication skills and a willingness to confront their issues head-on. Their journey was marked by honest conversations and a shared commitment to understanding each other's needs and fears. This foundation of mutual respect and open dialogue was crucial in navigating the complexities of the show’s format.

The Ultimatum season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.