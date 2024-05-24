The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion: Which couples are still together?

Netflix released The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion and viewers finally learned about the participants and their status with their respective partners. Everyone was eager to know about the couples who entered this social experiment and who they ended up with.

The Ultimatum: South Africa host Salamina Mosese, minus her husband Howza carried out the reunion. She mentioned that even though her husband couldn’t be present at the reunion, he sent the list of “burning questions” for the contestants.

Six couples including Courtney and Aiden, Khanya and Nkateko, Thabi and Genesis, Lebo and Nolla, Ruth and Isaac, and Sizakele and Lindile were part of The Ultimatum: South Africa show.

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion: Who parted ways and who are still together?

Khanya and Nkateko

Khanya and Nkateko (Image via Instagram/ @theultimatumsa)

After almost a year-long relationship, Khanya issued an ultimatum to Nkateko.

She was paired with Isaac, while her partner, Nkateko, was paired with Sizakele. When Nkateko connected with Sizakele and shared a bond, jealousy overtook Khanya, and there were many heated arguments.

Even after Nkateko offered a promise ring, the couple's relationship didn’t improve. Khanya and Nkateko’s relationship ended and they are no longer together.

Thabi and Genesis

Thabi and Genesis (Image via Instagram/ @theultimatumsa)

After a seven-year-long relationship, Thabi issued an ultimatum because Genesis was not ready to move forward.

In The Ultimatum: South Africa, Thabi was paired with Lindile for a trial marriage, while Genesis was paired with Courtney. Seeing Thabi with her partner made Genesis jealous, and he ultimately proposed to her.

She accepted the ring, however, Thabi was seen without her ring in her recent social media posts, with a suspicious caption:

“Marry me or move on?”

Lebo and Nolla

Lebo and Nolla (Image via Instagram/ @theultimatumsa)

Lebo and Nolla have been together for one and a half years, but because of Nollla’s flirty nature, Lebo issued an ultimatum. It eventually turned out to be true during The Ultimatum: South Africa.

After Nolla was paired with Ruth for a trial marriage, upon his request, he developed severe intimacy with her. On top of that, he was lying to Lebo and everyone else. After the major drama and severe confrontations, Nolla and Lebo left the show, midway.

They said that they were together, but during the reunion episode, Lebo shared that she no longer wanted to be with Nolla. Even Nolla was shocked to learn this shocking revelation from Lebo. So, they’re no longer together, for sure.

Ruth and Isaac

Ruth and Isaac (Image via Instagram/ @theultimatumsa)

They dated for almost two years and eventually, Ruth issued the ultimatum. On the show, Isaac was paired with Khanya in a trial marriage. On the other hand, Ruth was paired with Nolla, with whom she turned into a different person and displayed infidelity.

Not just Isaac, but most of the fellow cast members were shocked by Ruth and Nolla's behavior. This eventually ended their relationship after The Ultimatum: South Africa ended.

Sizakele and Lindile

Sizakele and Lindile (Image via Instagram/ @theultimatumsa)

They dated for six months and Lindile presented Siza with an ultimatum. She was not ready for the commitment. After the show ended, their relationship had many ups and downs. However, they shocked everyone when Lindile shared his feelings and poured his heart out:

"The reason why I choose you is because I can grow with you. The reason why I choose you is you're my best friend. I can be myself, I can laugh and do all the weird stuff around you. And lastly the reason why I choose you is because I love you."

Siza accepted this proposal, and they got engaged. The couple is happily together.

Courtney and Aiden

Courtney and Aiden (Image via Instagram/ @theultimatumsa)

They were together for almost seven years and Courtney issued the ultimatum.

On The Ultimatum: South Africa, she was partnered with Genesis. Aiden’s partner was Lebo, who left the show, halfway. Ultimately, Genesis realized how much she loved Aiden and it ended in a sweet reunion.

During The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion episode, Salamina also showed that when Aiden proposed to Genesis with a ring, she hid a ring in her shoes. When she got her ring out, it surprised everyone! They also shared that Aiden has contacted Genesis’ family regarding further processes.

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion was full of shocking revelations, including Nolla's brief walk-out, Khanya’s apology for Siza, and Ruth’s shocking truth. Fans also witnessed how Siza praised Lebo for handling the Nolla - Ruth situation.

Fans can stream The Ultimatum: South Africa on Netflix and enjoy all 10 episodes streaming on the platform.