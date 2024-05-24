"Underwhelming"— The Ultimatum: South Africa fans unhappy with the reunion special

The Ultimatum: South Africa wrapped up the Netflix reality show this week on Friday, May 24, 2024. During the episode, the host, Salamina Mosese, asked the cast for updates on their lives and went over their time on the show.

While fans witnessed Lebo breaking up with Nolla, who cheated on her while on the show, they were upset that another cast member wasn't held accountable for her actions.

During The Ultimatum: South Africa, Khanya got into conflicts with several cast members, including her boyfriend Nkateko Mahange and Isaac, the person she was paired up with, and female cast members Ruth and Sizakele.

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in about the reunion special. One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"So Khanya gave that lousy apology and took no accountability for being a bully and we call it a day? Underwhelming reunion. #TheUltimatumSA."

"I expected more from that reunion mara you it was so underwhelming. #TheUltimatumSA like why wasn't anyone holding Khanya accountable for the things she said and her behavior," another person wrote.

"Khanya yena apologizing only for the body shaming and not her entire behaviour and being vile. Clearly it's just a scripted apology and not meant. #TheUltimatumSA most boring reunion coz we really needed her to be held accountable," a fan wrote.

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans also said that the reunion special should have been hosted by someone else.

"This reunion needed a different host, we needed someone that could hold the cast accountable especially Khanya. The host is acting like a fan girl. #TheUltimatumSA," a fan wrote.

"This reunion was so dead. Khanya was not held accountable for her disgusting behaviour at all. The host should've done better. #TheUltimatum," another fan wrote.

"#theUltimatumSA I can't believe the host just said Khanya is the most outspoken, bore me again. This reunion in a nutshell *yawn!! And her apology?? Disappointed..," another person wrote.

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans further wrote:

"How is Nkateko the one apologising to Khanya and nothing from Khanya? How did not see a need to apologise to Nkateko for how she treated him? I have so many questions, so much was left out from this reunion #TheUltimatumSA," one person wrote.

"These reunions need a live audience that can ask the cast members questions. Khanya needs to be held accountable properly… the reunion was honestly underwhelming #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

Khanya addresses her actions towards Siza during The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion

During The Ultimatum: South Africa, host Salamina Mosese told Siza that the one thing that was consistent throughout the show was her laugh as they went over clips from her journey during the Netflix show.

After the clips aired, the host asked the cast member about her "run-ins" with Khanya, and Siza admitted that she shouldn't have gone to the latter's villa uninvited, despite how much she wanted to talk to her.

Salamina then asked Khanya if she had anything to say, and The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member said:

"A lot was triggering at that moment, and, um, there's a lot that happened prior to her stepping into my villa uninvited, but there was absolutely no reason for me to body-shame her. And I want to apologize for that."

Siza accepted The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member's apology, and Salamina called it a beautiful moment. She added that they were both able to recognize that they could have handled the situation better.

The reunion special was the official wrap for the social experiment, which saw a six-way couple swap for three weeks. Episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa are available to stream on Netflix.