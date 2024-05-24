"I don’t have regrets" — Nolla opens up about his relationship with Ruth in The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion special 

The Ultimatum: South Africa wrapped up its first season with the reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on May 24, 2024. During the segment, the cast discussed the events of the show and gave fans insights into what they've been up to since they were last on camera.

Despite breaking up and leaving the social experiment in the middle, Lebo and Nolla joined the cast. After playing a clip of Nolla's time on the Netflix show, host Salamina Mosese asked Nolla how he felt about his time on the show. During the show, Nolla was paired up with Ruth, and the two slept together, which upset Lebo.

Nolla replied to the host by saying that he came to the Netflix show for Lebo because she wanted him to change. He added that he also believed he was going to work on himself. While speaking to Ruth about their time together, Nolla said:

"Ruth, thank you for everything and for the experience and opening up to me. for being free around me. For being free around me and in exchange, I was also free around you. I thought, she and I, um, I don't have regrets, like going into the trial marriage with you because, there are some things that I really learned more about myself, and some things that I really wanted in a relationship."

Lebo reacts to Nolla's statements about his relationship with Ruth during The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion special

During the segment, as Nolla reminisced about his relationship with Ruth and said that he didn't regret being with her while on The Ultimatum: South Africa, the host asked his girlfriend, Lebo, whether she was offended by his words.

In response, Lebo noted that it went back to how much respect Nolla had for her, or lack thereof. She added that he might have told his "truth," but it did not sit well with her.

"So you can't admire another woman while you're sitting with someone you're in a relationship with."

Nolla explained that he wasn't admiring Ruth and added that he wasn't criticizing Lebo. He added that he "really" loved his girlfriend and that his feelings would never change. He further said that, on the other hand, Ruth was a "great partner."

Lebo asked The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member whether he loved Ruth, but before he could answer, the host noticed that Ruth was sitting "very still." She asked her if, on the show, Ruth felt like she was falling in love with Nolla.

Ruth replied that there was a lot of confusion and she was extremely conflicted while on The Ultimatum: South Africa. She added that they were "past that." The host further asked the cast member if she wanted to say anything to Nolla or Lebo, and she said, 'No." Salamina wondered if Ruth was uncomfortable, and the cast member said there wasn't much she wanted to say to Nolla.

"He knows we had a great time. It's fine. That was then."

Salamina asked Lebo how she felt when Ruth confessed to sleeping with Nolla, and the cast member said she was "heartbroken," "hurt," and felt "very betrayed" by Nolla.

The Ultimatum: South Africa star further said:

"I don't think anything that Ruth did with him was to hurt me or do anything to me. I hold Nolla accountable for every action that he did. I don't blame Ruth at all. And I have nothing against her."

The episode marked the end of The Ultimatum: South Africa. The show can be streamed on Netflix.