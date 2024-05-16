The Ultimatum: South Africa - Isaac introduces Ruth to his family

The Ultimatum: South Africa is a spinoff series on Netflix that garnered attention for its hooking plot twits. The participating couples are swapped for a three-week trial marriage to decide whether they want to marry their current partner or move on. One of the couples, Ruth and Isaac, were unsure about their relationship, which is why Ruth gave him an ultimatum to marry.

In episode 8, Isaac introduced her girlfriend of two years to her family. To viewers' surprise, this was the first time Ruth met Isaac's sister and cousin. The conversation between Isaac's family and Ruth revealed that Isaac was unsure about marrying her despite Ruth seeing a future with him.

The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 8, titled The Last Dance, was released exclusively on Netflix. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Time is almost up for the couples, whose reflections on the nature of love and commitment raise questions about their relationships' viability."

What happens when Ruth meets Isaac's family on The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 8?

Ruth and Isaac had been together for two years. During the trial marriage period, Isaac chose Khanya, while Ruth was paired with Nolla. After the original couples got back together, Isaac and Ruth had to decide whether they wanted to move on or stay with each other to start a new chapter.

On The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 8, Isaac introduced Ruth to his family members, his sister Benedicte, cousin Joseph, and friend Moses. When Benedicte told Ruth she never knew that Isaac had been committed for two years, Ruth was upset. Isaac tried to avoid answering his sister when she asked why he hadn't introduced Ruth to them in the past two years. Ruth answered Benedicte's question instead.

"The only reason he did not want me or did not let me meet you guys is because he wasn't sure of me."

The Ultimatum: South Africa contestant explained the reason why she gave Isaac an ultimatum to marry her was for their relationship to grow. Ruth shared that she was sure Isaac was the one for her and that she was ready to marry him. On the other hand, Isaac shared why he was hesitant to marry.

"It's a life-changing decision, so nobody wants to take that lightly."

Ruth and Isaac's conversation escalated after Ruth said she wanted him to be a full-time husband to make sure she didn't need another man. Ruth didn't like that her boyfriend stayed out late at night and would return home in the mornings. Meanwhile, Isaac said he values spending time alone and wants some freedom in the relationship.

"Now I'm coming back to questioning stuff again. And I feel that has been the downfall of my relationship with Ruth. We keep going forward, then we go backward. There is just no solution here."

Isaac's cousin made The Ultimatum: South Africa contestant realize he was unsure about moving forward with Ruth and getting married despite Ruth seeing a future with him. Isaac's sister agreed that the two weren't a perfect fit and had to work on resolving their issues to be together in the future, or else they'd be "miserable."

"She sees a future with you, but what I'm getting from you, you're my boy, you can't lie, you're very much unsure bro."

Stream The Ultimatum: South Africa exclusively on Netflix.

