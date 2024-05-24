The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion — Siza praises Lebo about how she handled the Nolla x Ruth drama

Netflix released the reunion episode of The Ultimatum: South Africa, titled The Reunion, on May 24, 2024, providing viewers with the answers they have been eagerly awaiting. Fans now know which couples ended up together and which trial marriages ended.

The Ultimatum: South Africa is a social experiment involving five couples. The show featured multiple controversies, betrayals, and shocking revelations. One of the most surprising developments involved the couple Lebo and Nolla, particularly due to Nolla's trial marriage with fellow contestant Ruth.

During the reunion episode, fellow cast member Siza praised Lebo for how she handled the intense situation involving Nolla and Ruth's trial marriage. However, the situation took a turn when Ruth came clean to Nolla and shared how she and Nolla had been intimate during their trial marriage.

The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion — Siza praises Lebo

The reunion started well, with the host, Salamina Mosese, welcoming all the couples for The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion. She also mentioned that her husband couldn’t attend and was not part of the reunion. However, she shared that Howsa had given her the list of “burning questions” for the couples.

Salamina began by discussing how Lebo and Nolla left the show midway and described it:

“How Lebo and Nolla decided to leave the experiment, after a dramatic turn of events during their first trial marriage."

While discussing Nolla and Ruth's trial marriage and how it affected Lebo, Siza jumped into the conversation and praised Lebo. Siza remarked on how Lebo approached the whole incident from a different perspective and shared:

“I just want to commend you, on how you actually handled the whole situation. You didn’t really go for somebody that you don’t know. I mean, you felt that your own partner, Nolla, owes you. And I really must commend you.”

To this, Lebo responded:

“Thank you.”

What was the Nolla x Ruth drama?

An old clip from The Ultimatum: South Africa was played during the reunion, showing Nolla and Ruth in an intimate relationship. When the guys asked Nolla about his relationship with Ruth, he lied and said they were not intimate at all. The clip from previous episodes exposed Nolla's lies, as everyone witnessed his dishonesty.

The clip also showed the moment when female cast members confronted Ruth about the situation. Ruth was quite angry and chewed off everyone’s head.

At one point, Ruth’s outburst was:

“Nolla and I have had s*x, not once, not twice, not thrice.”

She continued to assert that she had no regrets, stating she only apologizes for her mistakes, and this was not a mistake. Ruth added,

“I wanted to sleep with Nolla. So there’s no need for me to apologize.”

Later on, when Lebo rushed to Ruth’s villa, she confronted Nolla and Ruth about it and eventually ended up leaving the show.

Everyone dressed up for The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion

The host, Salamina, welcomed each of the couples as they entered the reunion episode of The Ultimatum: The South Africa. Everyone was dressed beautifully, and some of them matched their outfits with their partners as well.

Thabi and Genesis were the first to enter, followed by Isaac and Ruth. Khanya and Nkateko matched their outfits in fantastic shades of purple, while Siza and Lindile wore matching orange outfits.

Aiden and Courtney were the second last couple to enter before beautiful shades of green. Lebo and Nolla joined at last after Salamina shared how they abruptly left the show midway.

The Ultimatum: The South Africa reunion was full of shocking truths, newly formed old relationships, and some couples ending their relationships. At the end of the reunion, Salamina wished everyone a great future and good wishes.

Fans can stream The Ultimatum: The South Africa reunion on Netflix.