"So delicious" — The Ultimatum: South Africa fans cheer as Lebo breaks up with Nolla during the reunion special

The Ultimatum: South Africa aired its reunion special this week on Netflix. The segment marked the official end of the spin-off and had several shocking moments.

Although Lebo and Nolla left the social experiment halfway, the two made an appearance during the segment. Lebo revealed that they tried to make things work after the show but broke up with him while the segment was being filmed.

While Nolla was taken aback and upset by the revelation and believed she was just trying to hurt him, fans were elated by the news. They took to social media to react to the segment and cheered Lebo online.

"#TheUltimatumeSA *Spoiler* Omgggg Lebo breaking up with Nolla live at the reunion was so delicious," one person wrote.

"Great move Lebo.... That was the best moment during the reunion. Nolla fake crying, yhoo ha a Nolla oDom Dom, Isaac rejoicing, even Aiden was so happy, Lindile not catching what just happened ..... Loved everything about that scene #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

"Okayyyyy this #theUltimatumSA i was smh-ing for LEBO coz I couldn't understand it all but now.., Lmaooo sis just made the issterhood proud. I'm very proud of her!!!! Wow wow," a fan wrote.

During the show, Nolla was paired up with Ruth, while Lebo entered a trial marriage with Aiden. During girls' night, Ruth told the female cast member that the pair had slept together, which led to Lebo breaking up with Nolla during the show. While fans didn't understand why they got back together, they were happy that Lebo broke up with him during The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion special.

"This was revenge b*tch. Lebo girl, I’m rooting for you. #TheUltimatumSA," one person wrote.

"Ok. Lebo dumping Nolla here is kind of iconic #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote on X.

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans further wrote:

"Lebo did well by breaking up with Nolla. I like that she blindsided him #TheUltimatumSA," one person wrote.

"Lebo came to get her lick back on TV chile #TheUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

Lebo and Nolla break up during The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion special

During The Ultimatum: South Africa's reunion special, Nolla and Lebo's journeys on the show were discussed. Lebo was paired up with Aiden, while Nolla got into a trial marriage with Ruth. During his time on the show, Nolla developed feelings for Ruth, and the two slept together multiple times while on the show.

When Lebo found out, she broke up with Nolla and ended the experiment early. At the time, Nolla expressed that he wanted to win her trust back, but the cast member was not interested. However, during the reunion special, Lebo revealed that the two tried to make things work after their time on the show.

Lebo stated that The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member convinced her to give him another chance. Nolla added that they were happy together, but some of the cast members weren't convinced.

Isaac stated that he didn't think she was happy, and Lebo said that since their time on the show, she and Isaac had developed a close friendship and that he was right about her not being happy in her relationship with Nolla.

Lebo explained that, when the Netflix experiment started, she saw a future with Nolla. She said that she saw a different side of him during the show, which is why they broke up. Lebo continued that they got back together, and "that was a different Nolla as well."

"And I wouldn't say that he has changed a bit. Instead, I've seen a lot of characters about himself, and a lot of personalities."

Lebo added that she didn't know which was The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member's real personality. She added that the couple had not been happy together since they left the show. She added that marriage was not currently on the table for them.

"After thinking deeply about our relationship, I've seen that you're not ready to change, or you're not ready to change for me. And as hard as it is, every day I've tried to work things out with you, I've learned to actually learn to unlove you."

Lebo said that she didn't think she was in love with Nolla anymore and told him she was breaking up with him.

Episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa are available to stream on Netflix.