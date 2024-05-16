"She's so real"- The Ultimatum: South Africa fans support Lebo after Nolla cheats on her

The Ultimatum: South Africa is currently streaming on Netflix and features six couples as they try to get past one of the biggest crossroads of a relationship. Each couple has one partner who has issued the other an ultimatum, to marry them or move on.

As part of the format, the cast got to know one another after which they swapped partners to spend three weeks in a trial marriage with them. After that period, the individuals made a decision about their relationship and their futures in life.

One of the couples, Lebo and Nolla, were paired with Aiden and Ruth respectively, and were living in harmony until a revelation from Ruth swept the rug from under them. During girls' night, Nuth pulled Lebo aside for a private conversation and told her that she and Nolla had slept together multiple times.

The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member thanked Ruth for being honest and confronted Nolla about the same. Fans of the Netflix show took to social media to react to the segment.

"Lebo is a such a girl's girl shame. Literally didn't put the blame on Ruth for her sleeping with Nolla and instead acknowledged that he is the problem and didn't even want Isaac dragged into anything, she's so real man. #TheUltimatumSA," one person wrote on X.

"Nolla can't be this dumb. Why lie about sleeping with Ruth? There are cameras filming all day and night. It's a reality TV show! Lebo is going to see the footage, sir. #TheUltimatumSA #TheUltimatumsouthafrica #TheUltimatum," another person wrote.

"Lebo deserves so much better. The way Nolla treats her like she don't exist is a crime. Also the fact that she didn't blame Ruth and straight went to the source is really telling. #TheUltimatumSA," a tweet read.

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans criticized Nolla for lying about the extent of his physical relationship with Ruth:

"He is not in love with Ruth, Lebo, but he isn't in love with you either. Nolla is a full on liar. The way he just gaslit Ruth in the moment too and accused her of the lie. Bruhhhh. #TheUltimatumSouthAfrica #TheUltimatumSA," one person wrote.

"I feel like people aren't unpacking the Nolla and Lebo dynamic? The guy was a classic narcissist and a liar. He wanted to be free and explore but Lebo, according to him was not allowed? He's so shameless. Poor Lebo stayed loyal and had so much faith in him. #theUltimatumSA," another person wrote.

"Nolla?! That man is an obvious liar. What do you mean "why would you joke, and tell her we had s*x?" #TheUltimatumSA," a fan wrote.

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans further said:

"Nolla genuinely believes the ultimate betrayal here is Ruth telling Lebo the truth. He's saying things to Isaac, to hurt Ruth not even thinking about how they affect Lebo. #TheUltimatum," one tweet read.

"I love how honest Ruth was, Lebo needed to know that her man can't be trusted. Probably slept with all the girls he's ever flirted with in the past. #TheUltimatum," another tweet read.

Lebo confronts Nolla about his relationship with Ruth in The Ultimatum: South Africa

Towards the end of episode 5 of the Netflix social experiment, Ruth told Lebo privately that she and Nolla had s*x multiple times. The latter thanked Ruth for telling her and decided to confront Nolla.

In the following episode, Lebo said:

"After finding out that Nolla has been sleeping with Ruth, I needed to get some air. I needed to get away. I had a lot of faith in Nolla. He has broken my trust. It hurts."

The Ultimatum: South Africa cast member made her way to Nolla and Ruth's apartment and asked him about the same. However, instead of coming clean, the reality star asked Ruth why she lied to Lebo.

This led to a huge argument between the two and ultimately the two left the show since Lebo broke up with Nolla before the experiment ended.

Episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa are available to stream on Netflix.