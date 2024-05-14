The Ultimatum: South Africa - Who got paired with whom?

The Ultimatum: South Africa episodes 2 and 3 swapped the six original couples Thabi and Genesis, Khanya and Nkateko, Ruth and Isaac, Lebo and Nolla, Courtney and Aiden, and Sizakele and Lindile. In this episode, every participant was given a choice to choose another contestant for the three-week trial marriage period.

The final switched pairs are mentioned as the following:

Ruth and Nola

Courtney and Genesis

Siza and Nkateko

Lebo and Aiden

Khanya and Isaac

Thabi and Lindile

On The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 3, the host explained how the show format works—

"We have now six new couples. The next three weeks will be an accelerated experience that is designed to show them exactly what marriage is like. And then after three weeks, they will go back to their original partner and go through the exact same experience."

Trial partners on The Ultimatum: South Africa

1) Ruth and Nolla

On The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 2, the couple Ruth and Isaac who have been together for two years, got into a slight argument. When Isaac mentioned that he had a "wonderful chat" with all the ladies "except for his ex," Ruth started to tear up.

Ruth told the show host, that mentioning her name wasn't necessary, she said—

"Whatever Isaac is doing is just to make sure that I don't enjoy. That I don't feel good. That I'm not okay. That I do whatever with an aching heart and he's doing it intentionally."

Ruth chose Nolla as her option, and Nolla accepted her as a trial wife as well. Nolla's ex Lebo filed for an ultimatum after they dated for a year and a half.

2) Courtney and Genesis

Courtney was confused between Nkateko and Genesis, however, she decided to go in a trial marriage with Thabi's ex Genesis. Nkateko was disappointed that he wasn't chosen, he said—

"Wow, I hope you don't regret the decision of not choosing me."

The Ultimatum: South Africa couple Thabi and Genesis had been together for seven years, Thabi gave her boyfriend an ultimatum to marry or move on. Genesis was hesitant to say yes to Courtney's proposal as they "come from different worlds."

3) Siza and Nkateko

When it was Siza's turn to choose a partner, she started crying. Siza's ex Lindile who gave her an ultimatum after six months of dating, said it was hard for him to stop himself from consoling her:

"Watching her it was so difficult, I felt like standing up, giving her a hug, just telling her that everything will be okay. But part of me is like she's starting to realize how serious this is."

Siza shared that she wasn't ready to marry Lindile this early in their relationship however for the trial marriage she was confident about choosing Nkateko. Meanwhile, Khanya, Nkateko's ex felt the new coupling was fake.

4) Lebo and Aiden

The Ultimatum: South Africa contestant Lebo chose Isaac as her partner but Isaac refused to accept her proposal. So, Lebo decided to go for her second option Aiden, who was Courtney's ex. Courtney and Aiden had been together for seven years until Courtnye gave her boyfriend an ultimatum to settle down with her despite his indecisiveness and uncertain nature.

Aiden accepted Lebo as his trial wife, he said—

"Lebo, all I ask of you is to be yourself. To open up, call me out, and to make the most out of these next three weeks because I'd like to accept you as my trial wife."

5) Khanya and Isaac

In The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 3, when the show host asked Isaac whom he had his eyes on, Isaac took Khanya's name. Khanya was happy with the proposal, she revealed that Isaac was one of the first people she resonated and instantly bonded with:

"The one guy I connected with first, before everyone and everything was always Isaac. and I remember how bored I was by everyone else."

Isaac agreed with Khanya and shared that the two were compatible and their connection had the potential to evolve during the trial period.

6) Thabi and Lindile

When it was Thabi's turn to choose a trial husband she shared that Lindile was not on her list until they had a conversation a day before. Lindile mentioned the two had similar values and morals and related to each other's personalities. He also considered her as someone who would help him improve as a person—

"Thabi and I have - had a really interesting conversation. She's family-oriented, I'm also family-oriented. And I know that there's issues that I'm battling within my relationship, which I feel like Thabi can help me go through. And try to open up more to her and then I'm willing to learn from her."

Stream The Ultimatum: South Africa exclusively on Netflix.