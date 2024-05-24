The Ultimatum: South Africa Reunion: Top 3 shocking moments

Netflix had dropped the initial nine episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa by Friday, May 10, 2024, at 3 am ET. However, it was on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 3 am ET that fans got the see the finale of the show titled The Reunion.

The Ultimatum: South Africa Reunion was the 10th episode of the reality show. The official summary of the show read:

"After the experiment, the participants reflect on their lives, relationships, heartbreak, and healing in an emotional reunion."

The show has a simple concept, couples who have been together for a long time come with their partners on the show and give them a simple ultimatum: to marry or to move on.

Interestingly the finale episode was marred with a ton of controversies, from Khanya's apology to Siza to Khanya talking about her inaccurate depiction in the show. The episode has all that a drama-filled season finale needs.

Top 3 shocking moments from The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion

1) Khanya's appology to Siza

About 30 minutes into the show the topic of discussion that came up was Khanya and Siza's fight. A recap was shown of the same and Siza was asked how she felt. To this, she responded—

"I shouldn't have gone to Khanya's villa. I wanted to have a conversation with her which I thought would maybe help me or her in some way but that night was just a lot."

She then also mentioned that she did not know how to handle the situation so she just laughed. However, Khanya did respond to her this time as well, apologizing to her—

"There was absolutely no need for me to body shame her and I would like to apologize for that."

2) The fight between Khanya and Nkateko

The couple has been together for 7 years, yet on The Ultimatum: South Africa, they had to work through a lot of things. The reunion was no different as they got into a little heated discussion, wherein they spoke about the inbuild anger that they both had within them and then Nkateko pointed out that—

"I let her vent."

While he said this, Khanya started to interrupt him and then he shut her off causing a little tension between them at that very minute.

3) Khanya on her inaccurate depiction in the show

Khanya has been the center of many controversies at The Ultimatum: South Africa. After seeing the flashback of all the episodes that were shown to her she opened up and said—

"That was not a true reflection of who I am, there were certain aspects of me that were not displayed at all."

This conversation got even more intense as Nkateko added that he enjoyed her time with Siza, and this led to Khanya's limits being tested.

The Ultimatum: South Africa's reunion episode, released on May 24, 2024, wrapped up the season with intense and emotional moments. From Khanya's heartfelt apology to Siza for body shaming to the heated argument between Khanya and Nkateko about their internal struggles, the episode was filled with raw and revealing exchanges.

Khanya's comments about her inaccurate portrayal on the show added another layer of drama, highlighting the complexities of reality TV. The reunion provided closure and insights into the couples' journeys, making it a must-watch for fans of the series.