The Voice season 26 episode 14 recap: Knockout Rounds concludes as Reba saves an artist meanwhile Mor Ilderton drops out

The Voice season 26 premiered on NBC on September 23, 2024. With the Blind Auditions, Battles, and Knockouts completed, the November 18 episode featured emotional moments. Reba got teary after a heartfelt performance and saved the artist before Snoop could press the steal button.

Team Reba's Lauren-Michael Sellers, Danny Joseph, and Tate Renner delivered standout performances, with Reba naming Sellers the winner and saving Danny.

The Voice season 26 episode 14 titled The Knockouts Part 3 was released exclusively on NBC on November 18, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Sting and Jennifer Hudson serve as mega mentors to help prepare the artists for the knockouts; the coaches pair three artists to perform solo against each other, then select a winner to move on; each coach has one steal and a save."

What happened on The Voice season 26 episode 14?

On The Voice season 26 episode 14 Knockoff Rounds 3, Reba chose Lauren-Michael Sellers, Danny Joseph, and Tate Renner from her team to compete against one another. Danny performed It Hurt So Bad by Susan Tedeschi on stage impressing the judges with his strong vocal performance.

The guitar went well along with his voice. Next on stage, Lauren-Michael Sellers sang Hold On To Me by Lauren Daigle which made Reba emotional. Sellers shared that this song was special to her as it helped her find her faith again. She opened up about her mom's passing. Reba got teary-eyed after she heard Sellers' vocals, The Voice coach said:

“When she started singing, it hit me in the chest. I started crying. I love that song. Touches my heart. Oh golly, it hits my heart so hard.”

For the last performance from Team Reba, Tate Renner came on stage to sing In Color by Jamey Johnson. Tate's performance impressed the judges who praised his ability to grasp the audience's attention and his captivating stage presence. hen it was time to announce who Reba chose among the three artists, Lauren-Michael was declared the inner meanwhile Danny was saved by Reba as well. Snoop had planned on stealing him but Reba pressed the save button immediately.

Later in the episode, it was revealed that Mor Ilderton from Team Gen went home as he had dropped out. On The Voice, contestants Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, Jeremy Beloate, and Mikaela Ayira are part of Team Snoop. Meanwhile, Adam Bohanan, Danny Joseph, Edward Preble, Katie O, and Lauren-Michael Sellers are the chosen contestants from Team Reba.

Team Gen includes Gabrielle Zabosky, Jake Tankersley, Jan Dan, Jose Luis, and Sydney Sterlace. Cameron Wright, Jaukeem Fortson, Shye, Sloane Simon, and Sofronio Vasquez are the artists who made it to the next round as part of Team Buble.

The Voice season 26 episodes air every week on Mondays at 8/7c exclusively on NBC and the next day on Peacock TV. The next segment of the singing competition series will be the Playoffs which will be released from November 19, 2024, onwards. Fans can follow the cast members as well as coaches on their respective Instagram accounts.

