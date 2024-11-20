The Voice season 26 Playoffs premiere recap: Gwen Stefani narrows down her team with help from MGK

One of the most-anticipated reality shows, The Voice, kicked off the Playoff rounds which saw three singers depart on November 19, 2024, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

In the latest episode, Gwen Stefani's final five artists took the stage for their last performance before the live shows. Each coach could now select only two artists to advance, aided by a playoff advisor. Gwen's team received guidance from rapper MGK.

The Voice knockouts concluded in the last episode with coaches Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani narrowing down their teams from nine to five. Mega mentors Jennifer Hudson and Sting assisted the teams. Snoop saved Christina Eagle and stole Aliyah Khaylyn from Team Buble, while Gwen stole Jake Tankersley from Team Snoop.

Michael stole Jaukeem Fortson from Team Reba and saved Sloane Simon, and Reba stole Edward Preble from Team Buble. Snoop chose Aliyah Khaylyn as the winner over Mary McAvoy and Georgia Starnes, and used his steal on a Team Buble artist, finalizing his team.

What happened in The Voice season 26 Playoffs premiere?

Gwen Stefani praised her team members before their performances, highlighting their unique strengths. She stated Jose Luis is “unbelievably gifted,” making her feel powerful due to his talent.

According to Gwen, Jake Tankersley embodied classic country, while Gabrielle Zabosky's "quirky" voice is full of character. Gwen hoped Jan Dan would justify her save, and Sydney Sterlace already shone, needing guidance to unleash her sparkle.

During rehearsals on The Voice, MGK offered expert advice. He went on to praise Jose's "swag," encouraging him to let loose. For Jake, MGK suggested stepping away from the mic and playing guitar to evoke an intimate feel. Gabrielle was urged to immerse herself in the song, given her sacrifices to join the show.

MGK and Gwen advised Jan to convey her soul through intentional stage movements. Sydney, the aspiring songwriter, was told to absorb feedback and capitalize on a key moment to evoke goosebumps.

Gwen Stefani's team took to the stage with powerful performances, showcasing their unique talents. Jose delivered a soulful rendition of Mary J. Blige's No More Drama, while Jake brought country flair with Cody Johnson's The Painter.

Sydney Sterlace captivated the audience with Taylor Swift's betty. Gabrielle poured her heart into Roxette's Listen to Your Heart, and Jan soulfully rendered Kansas' Dust in the Wind.

“The song is about understanding that this is but a quick moment, and if we’re not making anything of the moment, the moment will pass away,” Jan Dan explained during Playoff rehearsals.

Gwen expressed pride and admiration for her team on The Voice, acknowledging this moment as a pivotal step in their journeys. She emphasized that her selection for the next round would be based on who she can mentor and help nurture their artistic growth. Gwen reminded them that regardless of the outcome, this experience is just one moment in their lifelong journey.

The No Doubt singer ultimately chose Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace to advance to the Live Shows. Gwen chose Jan Dan for his uniqueness, recognizing his exceptional taste and perspective. She wanted to provide him with the platform to showcase his talent to America in the Live Shows of The Voice.

She praised Sydney's exceptional talent, noting that her age becomes irrelevant in the face of her musical gift. Gwen also mentioned that Sydney has demonstrated remarkable growth and possesses the skills to reach the finale.

“Something about age just goes out the window. You feel it. You feel the music. You’re gifted, you’re talented, and you’ve grown! Sydney can go to the finale. She’s just super in touch with how to, like, build a song and be emotional,” said Stefani.

The teams of Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire will be featured in upcoming episodes of The Voice on November 25 and November 26.

