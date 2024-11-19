⁠Is MGK joining The Voice 2024? All about Team Stefani’s Playoff advisor

Season 26 of The Voice is transitioning into the Playoffs. With each round, the stakes climb higher, pushing contestants to refine their performances and face new challenges.

To help them unlock their full potential, the show introduces Playoff Advisors, experts brought in to mentor contestants. This year, Gwen Stefani’s team will receive guidance from Machine Gun Kelly, the pop-punk and hip-hop star.

Machine Gun Kelly, widely known as MGK, will step into the role of Playoff Advisor for Team Gwen. His distinct musical style and industry expertise promise to be a valuable asset as the Playoffs demand polished performances. Stefani’s team will use his input as they gear up for this critical phase of The Voice.

The Voice Playoff advisor: Machine Gun Kelly

Born Colson Baker in 1990, MGK began his career as an underground mixtape artist before gaining mainstream recognition. His debut album, Lace Up (2012), solidified his position in hip-hop, but his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall marked a significant pivot into punk-pop. This genre switch showcased his adaptability and further expanded his fanbase.

He is also recognized for his high-profile collaborations, energetic performances, and a creative evolution that spans music, film, and directing, cementing his place as a versatile artist in contemporary entertainment.

Beyond music, MGK has made waves in Hollywood. He starred as Tommy Lee in the biopic The Dirt (2019) and appeared alongside Sandra Bullock in Bird Box. His off-screen life has also kept fans intrigued, particularly his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox. In 2024, the couple announced they are expecting their second child, further adding to MGK’s multifaceted public persona.

MGK’s collaboration with Gwen Stefani is an exciting development for fans of The Voice. Known for his versatility, MGK’s experience spans multiple genres. Stefani, with her unique musical journey, aligns well with MGK’s creative ethos, creating a synergy that could give her team an edge.

Stefani’s team will benefit not just from MGK’s insights into stage presence and musical delivery but also from his understanding of artistic versatility.

What happened in the previous episode of The Voice?

As the Knockouts concluded, coach Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani finalized their teams of five contestants for the Playoffs. The Knockouts stage featured head-to-head matchups, with each coach selecting one winner per round. They also had the option to save one eliminated artist or steal from another team.

During the final Knockouts episode, Snoop Dogg made strategic moves, saving Christina Eagle and stealing Jeremy Beloate. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani finalized her team by selecting Sydney Sterlace as a winner and saving Jan Dan. Other notable moments included Michael Bublé stealing Jaukeem Fortson and Reba McEntire securing Edward Preble from Bublé’s team.

Remaining contestants heading into the Playoffs

With the Knockouts wrapped up, here are the contestants who will compete in the Playoffs:

Team Snoop : Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, Jeremy Beloate, Mikaela Ayira

: Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, Jeremy Beloate, Mikaela Ayira Team Reba : Adam Bohanan, Danny Joseph, Edward Preble, Katie O, Lauren-Michael Sellers

: Adam Bohanan, Danny Joseph, Edward Preble, Katie O, Lauren-Michael Sellers Team Gwen : Gabrielle Zabosky, Jake Tankersley, Jan Dan, Jose Luis, Sydney Sterlace

: Gabrielle Zabosky, Jake Tankersley, Jan Dan, Jose Luis, Sydney Sterlace Team Bublé: Cameron Wright, Jaukeem Fortson, Shye, Sloane Simon, Sofronio Vasquez

The Playoffs will narrow these contestants down to just two per team, making this stage one of the most intense and emotionally charged rounds of The Voice.

Stay tuned as The Voice Season 26 will transition towards the Playoff. Fans can watch the next episode on Tuesday, November 19 on NBC.

