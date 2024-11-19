"He’s special" — The Voice coach Michael Bublé compares Sofronio Vasquez to Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson

On the November 18, 2024, episode of The Voice season 26, Sofronio Vasquez wowed the coaches and audience alike, securing his place in the Playoffs with a standout Knockout performance. Competing as a member of Team Michael, Vasquez sang Dusty Springfield's classic You Don't Have to Say You Love Me.

His rendition of the song earned him high praise, and Coach Michael Bublé even compared the young artist to icons Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson, declaring him 'special' and 'unique.'

Michael Bublé said,

"He's special, he's unique. He reminds me of a mix between Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. If I was Jennifer Hudson, I would have been throwing my shoes at him."

The night was full of memorable performances, but Vasquez captivated the crowd and coaches, ultimately leading Bublé to choose him to advance in the competition.

Sofronio Vasquez delivers a knockout performance in The Voice

Competing against fellow Team Michael members Jeremy Beloate and Kiara Vega, Vasquez chose to perform Dusty Springfield's soulful hit, You Don't Have to Say You Love Me. His choice of song and ability to convey its depth impressed both the audience and coaches.

Vasquez used his spot as the final performer in the trio to his advantage. He showcased his stage presence and ended the performance with a powerful finale, dropping to his knees.

The impact of his performance was evident in the crowd's reaction and how the coaches responded. Jennifer Hudson, acting as the season's Mega Mentor, was visibly moved during rehearsals, even throwing her shoes as a sign of approval. An expressive reaction she reserves for moments of standout talent. Michael said,

"Sofronio, she threw her shoes at you. She literally was, like, knocked out. I was so proud of you. I love watching you grow."

Michael Bublé highlighted Hudson's excitement when reflecting on Vasquez's performance, which emphasized the impression Vasquez made throughout the night. By the end of the performance, Vasquez had successfully positioned himself as a frontrunner within Team Michael.

Michael Bublé comments on Vasquez's potential in The Voice season 26

As Michael Bublé prepared to make his final choice for the Knockouts, he praised each singer on Team Michael, but his comments for Vasquez stood out. Bublé expressed his admiration for Vasquez's growth and talent, mentioning that his performance brought superstars like Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson to mind.

While Jeremy Beloate received praise and ultimately earned a Steal from Snoop Dogg, it was clear that Bublé viewed Vasquez as a standout with potential for the Playoffs and beyond. Describing him as "special" and "unique," Bublé highlighted his belief that Vasquez has a promising future.

Knockout results in The Voice: Advancing artists from episode 14

From Team Michael, Sofronio Vasquez secured his spot in the Playoffs with Bublé's endorsement, while Jeremy Beloate was also saved when Snoop Dogg used his Steal to add him to his team. For Reba McEntire's team, Lauren-Michael Seller won her Knockout against Danny Joseph and Tate Renner.

Although Reba felt torn, she decided to save Danny Joseph, recognizing his unique ability to blend rock and blues, while Tate Renner's journey on The Voice ended. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani chose Sydney Sterlace over Jan Dan for her team but used her save to keep Jan Dan in the competition. Snoop Dogg also decidedly selected Aliyah Khaylyn, whose R&B style shone in her Knockout round.

Watch new episodes of The Voice airing every Monday at 8 pm ET and Tuesday at 9 pm ET on NBC.

