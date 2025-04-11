Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban raised concerns about the effects of newly implemented tariffs on U.S. companies during his April 6, 2025, appearance on the Stephen A. Smith podcast. The entrepreneur described how millions of smaller businesses would struggle under these policies.

During the discussion, Cuban emphasized the scope of affected companies by stating:

"There are 33 million companies in this country. There are only 21,000 that have 500 or more employees. The other 32 whatever million they don't have the money to absorb tariffs. They can't just raise prices. They are going to get hurt. And so that's a real problem that I don't think they've thought through."

Shark Tank conversation with Stephen A. Smith covered economic pressures facing these businesses amid current market conditions.

The discussion addressed financial challenges for company operations across various sectors, while examining specific concerns about price adjustments and market stability.

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban reports small business crisis numbers on Stephen A Smith podcast

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban detailed the immediate effects of tariff implementation on business costs. He explained the specific impact on small towns and cities across the United States. The discussion examined how these tariffs create inflationary pressures in the current economic environment.

This affects the Federal Reserve's ability to reduce interest rates, according to Cuban's analysis. He pointed out that reducing interest rates becomes difficult while implementing substantial tariffs, as demonstrated by recent market reactions.

The discussion revealed how smaller companies maintain fewer financial options compared to larger organizations, creating challenges in expense management.

His analysis showed specific challenges in implementing higher tariffs while pursuing deficit reduction goals.

When addressing the combined effects of various economic policies, Cuban warned:

"They're very dogmatic. You know Elon is very dogmatic - cut, cut, cut, cut, cut. And Trump is very dogmatic - tariffs, you know, are a beautiful word. And we're going to have tariffs. They don't go together at all. Something's got to give."

The business leader addressed how current policies affect market dynamics. Shark Tank investor explained his approach to working with different administrations, stating:

"Look, I'm all about Team USA. Whatever I can do to help this country I'm going to do it. You know it's like sports - I played rugby forever. You beat the hell out of each other during the game. After the game you have a beer."

He mentioned his discussions with administration officials about healthcare and pharmacy costs, showing similar pricing challenges across different industries.

In the same discussion, Cuban also shared his political preferences when Smith asked about his support for Kamala Harris.

Cuban explained his decision centered on opposition to Donald Trump. When presented with alternative Republican candidates, Cuban revealed his vote for Nikki Haley in the Texas primary.

Shark Tank investor expressed openness to considering her potential presidency while acknowledging disagreements with some of her positions. Cuban shared his assessment of Harris, crediting her capabilities while noting limitations imposed by her team.

The exchange concluded with Cuban clarifying his status as an independent voter rather than a registered Republican.

About Mark Cuban

A Pittsburgh native and Indiana University graduate, Cuban built his career through technology ventures and business investments. Shark Tank panelist’s path included early roles from selling baseball cards to working at a Dallas software store.

He founded MicroSolutions and Broadcast.com, leading to successful exits with CompuServe and Yahoo, respectively.

In 2019, he co-founded Cost Plus Drugs to address medication pricing in the USA. His awards include the Horatio Alger Award and SXSW Hall of Fame recognition. Cuban maintains his residence in Dallas with his family. As announced, his final appearance on ABC's Shark Tank will air in May 2025.

