Alleged leaked audio catches Mark Cuban's playful F-bomb on Luka Doncic after Lakers star's record-setting game against Mavericks

On Wednesday, LA Lakers star Luka Doncic stepped foot inside the American Airlines Center for the first time since his controversial trade from the Dallas Mavericks. It was mostly an emotional return for Doncic, who spent almost seven seasons with the franchise that traded for him during the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ad

His friends, former teammates and coaches got to see him put on a show one more time in the 2024-25 NBA season. Doncic had a record-setting performance as he led L.A. past Dallas with a 112-97 win with 45 points on 57.1 percent shooting.

Doncic set the record for most points in their first game against their former team. Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas for Doncic, was the previous record holder when he scored 41 points for the Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Wednesday's contest, Doncic's former teammate, Spencer Dinwiddie, told the Slovenian star about his new record.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Did you know that 45 is the highest comeback game?" Dinwiddie told the Lakers star (1:08). "You had the highest comeback game.

"Who?" Doncic asked.

"You did."

Doncic also took time to greet and hug each of his former teammates. He even had a moment with Davis, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds against the Los Angeles team. Finally, the 6-foot-6 guard had a playful interaction with Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban.

Ad

"No, f**k you," the business mogul said (1:38).

Ad

The two laughed at what the famed businessman said. Doncic also gave Cuban's son, Jake, a hug.

This was the second time Luka Doncic played against his former team since he was traded. However, the Lakers' win over the Mavericks on Wednesday was the first time the European star was back in Dallas.

The five-time All-NBA received a warm welcome from the fans, who still have a soft spot for the superstar. The Mavericks also made a video tribute for Doncic, which moved the star guard to tears.

Ad

Anthony Davis revealed what he told Luka Doncic

After the game, Luka Doncic hugged Davis, and the Mavericks big man said something to the Lakers star. During the media availability of AD after the game, he revealed what he told Doncic.

According to the former Kentucky forward, he told Doncic, "Good game." Both players were blindsided by the organizations involved in the blockbuster deal. However, Davis said there's nothing they can do about it now but move on.

Since getting traded for Luka Doncic, Davis has played eight games for Dallas. He's averaging 19.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 44.8 percent shooting from the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More