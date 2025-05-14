"They're over budget, they're late" – Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shares his take on why Boeing can't deliver a new version of Air Force One

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has taken aim at Boeing. He criticized the company for delays and budget overruns in delivering the next Air Force One aircraft version.

On May 13, 2025, O’Leary posted a video to his official Instagram account. In the clip from his Fox Business appearance, he discussed the controversy surrounding a luxury jumbo jet transfer from Qatar to the United States and why the deal is being floated amid Boeing’s delivery setbacks.

“They’re over budget, they’re late,” O’Leary said. “This Qatar jet was actually delivered to Qatar when Boeing used to make aircraft and deliver them.”

The Shark Tank star's remarks come as former U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the possibility of accepting a Qatari aircraft for presidential use, while the White House awaits the overdue delivery of two new Boeing 747-8 aircraft.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on Boeing's delivery failures and the Qatar jet controversy

Speaking on Fox Business, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary raised concerns about Boeing’s current inability to meet production expectations.

“The real question no one’s asking is, why is it that Boeing can’t deliver the new version of Air Force One?”

He said in the Instagram clip. He emphasized that two jets are needed for presidential use and that the delay reflects a broader issue with Boeing’s performance:

“They have lost their mojo in a big way, and they should be taking a lot of the heat themselves.”

The Shark Tank investor's comments were made in the context of the U.S. potentially receiving a Boeing 747-8 from Qatar, a plane reported to be worth around $400 million. According to CBS, the aircraft would require retrofitting and security clearance before it could be used as Air Force One.

President Trump, speaking at the White House on May 12, said the U.S. had helped Qatar "a lot over the years" and that the potential transfer would be “a very nice gesture.” He added, “They’re giving us a gift,” though a Qatari spokesman clarified the aircraft was under discussion for “temporary use,” not as a formal gift.

Shark Tank star O'Leary supported the idea of temporarily using the Qatari jet while Boeing works through its issues.

“It’s an opportunity for the administration to have a better, in my argument, would be a safer plane that’s newer, retrofitted to be Air Force One,” he said.

The current Air Force One fleet, composed of two Boeing 747-200B aircraft delivered in the early 1990s, is outdated by modern aviation standards.

The White House previously ordered two Boeing 747-8 aircraft to serve as the next-generation Air Force One jets, but delays and cost overruns have plagued the project. Trump had negotiated for these aircraft during his first term, but Boeing has now indicated they will not be ready for at least another two to three years.

The company has faced additional scrutiny following safety failures in its commercial aircraft line. In a January 5 incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, a cabin door plug blew out mid-flight.

The Qatari jet deal has triggered bipartisan criticism. Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres has called on the Government Accountability Office to investigate the matter, citing possible violations of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Senator Adam Schiff also raised legal concerns by quoting the constitutional provision that no U.S. official can accept gifts from foreign states without congressional approval. Even conservative voices like Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro and far-right influencer Laura Loomer have criticized the move.

On the other hand, Shapiro called the deal “skeezy” and Loomer labeled it “such a stain” on the administration. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the backlash on May 11, saying,

“Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump's administration is committed to full transparency.”

CBS also reported that if the jet is acquired, it would eventually be donated to Trump’s presidential library, a precedent already established with Ronald Reagan's library, which houses an older model of Air Force One.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm EST on ABC.

