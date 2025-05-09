What to expect from Shark Tank season 16 episode 19? ESAI, Cricket's Candy and more explored

Shark Tank returns with season 16 episode 19 on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8 PM EST on ABC. The episode will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

Viewers can expect another round of innovative pitches as entrepreneurs present their products to the panel of seasoned investors, hoping to secure life-changing deals. In this week’s episode, featured businesses include ESAI, Cricket’s Candy Creations, Morrison Outdoors, and Mirai Clinical.

These companies offer solutions ranging from AI-powered college admissions support to kid-friendly candy-making experiences and outdoor sleeping bags for infants. As always, the Sharks will evaluate each pitch and decide whether to invest their own money.

This season includes all six regular Sharks — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec — alongside newly added main Shark Daniel Lubetzky. Guest Sharks for the season include Todd Graves, Jamie Kern Lima, Rashaun Williams, and Kendra Scott.

Shark Tank season 16 episode 19: Products explored

Among the businesses featured in Shark Tank season 16 episode 19 is ESAI, which has been promoted on the official Shark Tank Instagram page. On May 8, 2025, the page posted:

“College admissions just got a whole lot easier with @esai_toolkit! 💻 Will the Sharks dive into a deal or swim away? Find out on a new #SharkTank, Friday at 8/7c on ABC and streaming on Hulu.”

The entrepreneur behind ESAI introduced her platform during the pitch:

“Sharks, what if there was a way that every student could get elite level support for getting into college regardless of their family's income? Well, now there is with SAI, the ethical gamified AI platform that helps with every piece of the admissions process from beginning to end, and all at a fraction of the cost of a human advisor.”

SAI is designed to guide students through school discovery, essay writing, financial aid searches, and more. The entrepreneur elaborated during the pitch, saying the system “celebrates their unique stories” and helps uncover “complex narratives” through targeted questions about students' hobbies, backgrounds, and hardships.

She gave the example of a student named Mark C, whose application was shaped by experiences including overcoming a “pretty bold haircut” and finding deeper meaning in his basketball activities.

“Sharks, join me in democratizing college admissions for all with SAI,” she concluded.

Another company featured in the episode is Cricket’s Candy Creations. On May 5, 2025, Shark Tank shared a preview on Instagram, writing,

“Got a sweet tooth? 🍭😋 See if @cricketscandy scores a delicious deal on an all-new #SharkTank Friday at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu.”

Cricket’s Candy is a business focused on creating interactive candy experiences for children, blending sensory play with edible creations. The product appears to be geared toward kids’ events and parties, offering a mix of DIY candy-making fun and sweet treats.

Also featured is Morrison Outdoors, known for creating sleeping bags designed for babies and toddlers. A clip from the show’s Instagram on May 5, 2025, reads,

“@morrisonoutdoors has your little campers covered with cozy sleeping bags for those family camping trips! 🏕️ See if they land a deal during an all-new #SharkTank Friday at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.”

The company offers products designed for safe outdoor sleeping for infants, making family camping more accessible. Mirai Clinical is the fourth featured company for the week.

While details were not elaborated in the previews, the company is known for Japanese body care products that focus on odor control, particularly targeting nonenal, the source of aging-related body odor. Their product line typically includes soaps, body washes, and lotions based on traditional Japanese ingredients.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm EST on ABC.

