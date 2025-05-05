“You need diversification”- Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary explains risk and rewards

Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary uploaded a video on his Instagram page on May 1, 2025, where he spoke about risks and rewards. The investor often makes appearances on podcasts and in interviews where he speaks on topics of his expertise like finance, business, and politics. During these, he also endorses health and talks about marriage, watches, and investments.

In his recent video O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful explained how much risk one should take and the reward one should expect.

"There is always risk in every management, you need diversification," he said.

Kevin often explains complex concepts and simplifies them for the common man. He also gives tips on topics such as cryptocurrency, watches, health care, and elections.

What Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank said about balancing risk and rewards

In the video, Kevin answered fan questions on balancing risk and reward when making big business decisions. He rhetorically asked what percentage of one's net worth should be played with, adding that one shouldn't bet the entire farm when it came to risk management.

He said that one should ask oneself if they would be able to provide for their family if their risk went to zero. If the answer was, "no," O'Leary said that the person shouldn't make the investment. he noted that since there was always a risk in every investment, people needed to diversify.

"For me, generally I don't like to invest more than 5% in anything till I know it's proven," he said.

The Shark Tank judge then emphasized that he takes risks but can't afford to get wiped out either. For that, Kevin said that he made sure he kept the risk at a small position in the overall portfolio.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary's tips about balancing family and business

Kevin said one needed to figure out the discipline in managing family alongside business because both of those things were important. He added that maybe one can assign the weekends to their families and can keep business away during those days.

"You let your spouse, your significant other, know that's the time you're going to together," he added.

The Shark Tank judge acknowledged that such a commitment was hard, especially if one was an entrepreneur. However, he said that if no time was invested into relationships, it would be hard to be happy. He noted that if one wasn't happy it would be hard to find motivation to work 18 hours a day on work days.

In another interview with Fox, posted on his Instagram on May 4, Kevin stated that he looked into marriages when he was writing his book- The Cold, Hard Truth on Family, Friends, and Money. He claimed that according to his research, most people divorce because of money problems.

"It has nothing to do with infidelity," he said.

He said that everything about their breakup pointed to financial stress and it came from one partner outspending the other. He advised married couples that the first child they had at the table, even before an actual child was born, was "Mr. Money."

He said that married couples were creating a business because it was also a financial union. So before marrying someone, one needed to ask themselves if they had the same financial goals as their partner.

For more updates on Shark Tank judge, Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow his official Instagram account, @kevinolearytv.

