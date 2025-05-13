"I learned from mine": Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran honors her mom for fueling her ambition

Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran credited her mother for shaping both her personal and professional life in a Mother’s Day tribute shared on May 11, 2025.

She made clear that her mother, Florence, played a central role in developing her drive and ambition, despite not being a business professional. Corcoran explained that her understanding of leadership and resilience began at home.

“Being a mom is the greatest gift of my life, and everything I know, I learned from mine,” she wrote.

Her experience growing up under Florence’s care directly influenced how she built her real estate business and her mindset as a parent. Florence Corcoran passed away in 2012 after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, which she had been diagnosed with in 2003.

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran reflects on lessons from her mother, Florence

Lessons from a nontraditional mentor

Barbara Corcoran described her mother not as a conventional business figure, but as someone who unknowingly taught foundational leadership values through motherhood.

“I never had a traditional business mentor. Instead, my mom was my role model,” she shared.

Florence raised ten children and was able to manage a large household with structure and intention. According to the Shark Tank investor,

“She raised 10 kids and ran our house like a bootcamp, and I learned all the lessons I needed to build a big business from her.”

She noted that these early experiences gave Corcoran a unique perspective on management and decision-making. Barbara explained that by observing how her mother organized daily operations at home, she later applied those principles to building a company.

Building confidence from home

One of the most significant contributions Florence made was helping Corcoran develop self-belief, especially during her early years. Barbara explained that although she was often dismissed as the “dumb kid” in school, her experience at home was different. Despite academic struggles, Florence focused on her daughter’s imagination and potential.

“My mom told me I had a wild imagination, and I would learn to fill in the blanks,” Corcoran recalled.

Rather than focusing on perceived weaknesses, Florence helped her daughter identify and lean into her strengths. The Shark Tank investor explained,

“She made me feel like I could do anything! It worked, and it gave me the courage to go after my big dreams.”

She underscored that her mother's guidance became essential as she entered the business world and faced challenges that required self-assurance and adaptability.

Continuing the legacy through motherhood

Corcoran has since carried forward the lessons from her upbringing into her role as a parent. Reflecting on her experiences, she acknowledged the long-term influence of her mother’s example.

She explained that her mother was a motivator who had a gift for identifying each child’s "talent" and encouraging them to develop it. Florence actively encouraged each child to develop their natural abilities, labeling each child with a particular strength soon after birth.

“She labeled each child on the way home from the hospital and empowered us to lean into those gifts!”

Now a mother herself, the Shark Tank investor sees the parallels between her approach and her mother’s.

“Now, as a mother myself, I understand what a gift it is to pour that kind of love and belief into your children,” she stated.

Barbara ended her post by acknowledging the influence of her upbringing and expressing gratitude, emphasizing that she would not be where she is today without a mom like hers. She highlighted the "importance" of that foundation in shaping her path.

