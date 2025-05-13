"This is the best job I’ve ever had" — The Voice coach Michael Bublé opens up on his season 28 return announcement

NBC announced on May 12, 2025, that The Voice would be returning this fall with season 28. This time, the coaching panel would be joined by returning artists Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

Notably, Bublé is the only coach returning for a third consecutive season. In an exclusive interview with People, published the same day, he expressed his excitement, calling his role on the show the “best job” he’s ever had and sharing how thrilled he is to return for season 28.

"This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28," the singer shared.

Later in the interview, the Voice coach shared how deeply fulfilling it is to be part of the contestants’ journeys and to help them grow as artists. He also reflected on the show’s continued success in recent years, offering insight into why it continues to resonate with audiences.

The Voice coach Michael Bublé reflects on the fulfillment he gets from helping the contestants

Michael Bublé made his debut on the coaching panel during The Voice season 26, where he was joined by another first-time coach, Snoop Dogg. The two were accompanied by previous coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

In his first season as a coach, Michael Bublé mentored Sofronio Vasquez, who became the first Filipino to win the U.S. version of the show. Bublé returned for season 27, joined by John Legend, Adam Levine, and new coach Kelsea Ballerini.

The season is currently heading into its finale week, where the final five contestants will compete for the coveted title and prize money.

Bublé is excited about returning to the NBC singing show for the third time. In his interview with People, the singer reflected on his return announcement, stating that it was the best job he ever had and how going to work every day was a "joy" to him.

Bublé recalled being in the contestant's shoes and how badly they want to win the show and make a name for themselves. While he got to fulfil his dreams, he noted that he receives immense fulfillment from being a part of the contestants' journey, helping them along their initial leg.

"I remember being just like these contestants. I know how badly they want it and how hard it is to get there. I’ve had my dream come true, and the fact that I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better. It is really fulfilling," he said.

The Voice season 28 coach believes that the reason why the NBC singing show remains such a success after so many years is because the show "really is about the artists".

Bublé emphasized that the talent featured on the show is truly exceptional, adding that being part of their journey has been a deeply rewarding and beautiful experience for him.

"There’s a reason why The Voice remains such a success after so many years, and it’s because it really is about the artists. The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process," The Voice season 28 coach shared.

According to NBC's announcement, The Voice season 28 will premiere in the fall of 2025. The episodes would occupy their usual time slots of Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c.

The Voice season 27 episodes are available to watch on NBC.

