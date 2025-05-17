"Time to move on" — Mark Cuban bids goodbye after 16 seasons on Shark Tank

Shark Tank season 16 aired its finale on May 16, 2025, marking the final appearance of longtime investor and mentor Mark Cuban. After 16 years on the ABC business reality series, Cuban officially signed off, leaving behind a legacy of investments and memorable moments. Ahead of the episode, Cuban posted a farewell message on X:

"My last @ABCSharkTank is this Friday. Gonna miss it. But it was time to move on. Make sure to watch!" he wrote in the caption.

Cuban first joined the show as a guest in season 2 and became a full-time shark in season 3. Over the years, he invested in at least 85 companies and became a favourite among viewers for his direct advice and emotional connections with entrepreneurs.

The finale didn’t just showcase business pitches—it also took time to celebrate Cuban’s journey and impact on the show. His departure had been announced earlier, in a 2023 podcast appearance, where he said season 16 would be his last.

“This show changed me”: Mark Cuban reflects on his journey in his final episode of Shark Tank

In the season 16 finale of Shark Tank, Mark Cuban looked back on his time in the tank with gratitude and honesty.

“This show changed me. I think I changed the show, and I think we all together, as sharks, changed America,” he said.

Cuban’s segment was filled with clips of past pitches, including products like Dude Wipes and Simple Sugars, symbolising his deep involvement over the years. As the show neared its end, Cuban shared his final investment—a joint $250,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran for a 20% stake in Deviled Egg Co., a gourmet egg business. Reflecting on his earlier doubts,

“I remember literally thinking, ‘This show is not going to last.’ I really didn’t expect there to be a third season, and then boom, it just blew up,” Cuban admitted.

Cuban said he always related to the entrepreneurs who pitched on the show, sharing that he had once been broke and even slept on the floor. He felt he could understand the struggles of anyone standing on the carpet. He also thanked those who had taken a chance on him over the years and noted that they had likely helped create many millionaires through the show, something he felt proud of.

“We’re going to miss you”: Fellow Shark Tank mentors bid farewell to Mark Cuban

The final moments of the this Shark Tank episode featured emotional tributes from Cuban’s fellow sharks—Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec.

“I’ve learned a lot, real pleasure to have you here, we’re going to miss you,” Herjavec said.

Corcoran added,

“Mark, having you leave is really like having a big brother leave the house.”

Greiner shared, “You’re a warrior, you’re a humanitarian... I admire and respect you and love you.” Daymond John called him someone who “continues to change the world,” while O’Leary, with tears in his eyes, acknowledged, “We don’t always agree. But I’m so proud of what we’ve built.”

Cuban responded warmly, telling his fellow sharks that they were amazing and that he had learned a lot from them. He reflected on the impact they had made together and reminded the audience that the show was always about helping people pursue their dreams. As he raised a final toast with the others, it marked the close of a significant chapter on Shark Tank.

He also confirmed that he was stepping away from television to prioritise his family. Previously speaking to TheWrap in 2024, he explained that filming typically happened in June and September, and with his kids growing up, he wanted to spend more time with them. He shared that he was tired of missing those moments.

Watch the latest episode of Shark Tank currently streaming on ABC.

