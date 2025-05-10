Shark Tank season 16 episode 19 recap: An AI-backed entrepreneur pitches while Mark and Barbara join forces for a $300,000 deal

ABC released a new episode of Shark Tank season 16 on May 9, 2025. The reality show typically features five well-known investors who listen to multiple pitches from upcoming entrepreneurs. The goal of the entrepreneurs is to put forward their company's goal and entice investors to put money into their vision.

Ad

In the previous episode, Jaju Peirogi, Permaplug, Fanion, and Rocco showcased their products in hopes of getting some investment. The latest episode saw Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner hear pitches from the likes of AI-powered tool ESAI, Mirai Clinical, Cricket's Candy Creations, and Morrison Outdoors.

What happened in Shark Tank season 16 episode 19?

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank season 16 episode 19 kicked off with New York City's Julia Dixon presenting her AI-powered tool, ESAI, for college-bound students. Julia was seeking $250,000 in exchange for 5% equity. In her research, Julia found out that American families were spending $3 billion a year to get professional advice so their kids could get accepted to college.

ESAI, an acronym for Ethical Gamified AI, helped with every step of the admission process. From finding an appropriate school to prepping for college essays, ESAI managed to impress the sharks as the company had raised an additional $1 million through other investors.

Ad

"I saw a need to make college admissions more accessible to help every student find that unique story," said Julia.

Ad

Mark Cuban and Kevin both decided to make an offer on the desired $250,000, but Julia chose to go with Mark Cuban for 5% equity and 2.5% in advisory shares. The second entrepreneur who arrived on the show was Koko. The Shark Tank fans were familiar with the entrepreneur as she had appeared previously while presenting Face Yoga.

This time around, she presented Mirai Clinical, a soap company that specialized in eliminating the "old man smell" through persimmon. She was hoping to get an investment of $500,000 in exchange for 5% equity. Koko impressed with her sales figure of $2.2 million last year. This sales figure was hindered due to someone stealing their supplies.

Ad

Ultimately, all the sharks decided to bow out of the investment and Koko went empty-handed. The next entrepreneur was Cricket Azima, who presented Cricket's Candy Creations. She was asking for an investment of $275,000 in exchange for 10% equity. She said that her base was in New York, where kids and adults could come up and create edible art.

Ad

Cricket's Candy Creations presented four candy crafting kits like slime, candy sushi, candy jewelry and lickable finger paint. Cricket told the Shark Tank judges that she had made about $1.7 million to date. Although the product was available on Amazon, she made 90% of her revenue from the event space in New York. Despite her sales figure, none of the sharks wanted to invest in her business.

"I loved the idea when you came out. The more you tell me about it, the less I love it because I'm not clear what business you're pitching us," said Robert Herjavec.

Ad

The final product to be showcased was Morrison Outdoors, a kids-friendly outdoor bag. The founder, Tavis Malcolm, wanted $300,000 for 10% in his business. He named the business after his first son and got the idea for this company when he went on a hike with his wife and Morrison. Both Barbara and Mark liked Tavis as an individual and decided to go in together for $300,000 in exchange for 20% equity.

Watch the Shark Tank finale on May 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More