Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episode 6 recap - Ladies attend therapy while Cassy and Lennet make a big decision

Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episode 6 premiered on Netflix on February 18, 2025, and continuing from the previous episode's cliffhanger. In the previous episode, after Jasmina and Mikael were eliminated, two new singles arrived and were asked to choose a partner for a date.

Leonidas selected Jennifer, while Samira chose Fabian. Tension rose when Jennifer and Fabian learned there were no rules during their date, leaving them tempted to break the usual restrictions.

After Fabian and Jennifer retired from their respective dates in episode 6, they went to their partners to share the events. The female contestants were then invited to a self-healing workshop where they got to fully express themselves.

At the end of the episode, seeing how Lennert and Cassy were stumbling as a couple, they were offered to choose between love and money.

Titled Orgasm for One, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"The girls get their own workshop, and one of them receives a surprising treat from Lana. Cassy and Lennert are pushed to make a big decision."

What happened on Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episode 6?

Fabian and Jennifer return from their respective dates

Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episode 6 began with Fabian and Jennifer returning from their respective dates. Fabian returned first and went straight to his partner Tanina to share everything that happened during his date.

Fabian explained to Tanina that during his date, Samira had told him there were no rules and that they could do anything. However, despite this, he reassured Tanina that nothing romantic happened between him and Samira; they simply spent the time talking.

The Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 star emphasized that he couldn't bear the thought of hurting Tanina, acknowledging that he had changed a bit.

"It's such a good feeling to see him so emotional, because it just proves that I mean something to him. Thank you for proving to me that you've grown," Fabian said in her confessional.

It was the same for Jennifer as well, who informed her partner Calvin that happened during her date with Leonidas.

Ladies attend a self-healing workshop

The next morning, the Too Hot To Handle Germany contestants were invited for a self-healing workshop. Body therapist Marlene informed them that they'd be exploring ways they could allow themselves to feel all their feelings and find their true self-confidence deep within them.

For the first exercise, Marlene wanted to see how the ladies expressed their femininity. She asked each contestant one by one to come forward to move their body and share their experience of womanhood with the rest.

Next, the Too Hot To Handle Germany therapist shared a powerful insight, explaining that everyone experiences a mix of emotions—some that are uplifting and wonderful, and others that are difficult and unpleasant. To address the unpleasant feelings, she asked each contestant to share their pain and express what they needed to heal themselves as two other contestants held them.

In the end, they each received a feather symbolizing letting go of others' opinions so that they can feel as light as a feather.

Cassy and Lennet are asked to choose between money and love

Towards the end of the episode, as the contestants gathered, Lana announced that Brenda and Laurenz, along with Joena, had made significant progress on the show. As a result, they were granted a green light.

However, the AI-powered virtual assistant added that there were also several Too Hot To Handle Germany contestants who broke the rules. She revealed that Tanina and Fabian and Jennifer and Calvin were found sharing a kiss. As a penalty, 12,000 euros were deducted from the prize money and the total amount dropped to 50,000 euros.

Lana then asked Lennert and Cassy to go to a different room where they were made an offer to choose between love and money.

"I'm going to make both of you an offer independently. You have the option to choose between money… or love. I'm offering you each 15,000 euros. If you take the money, you'll have to leave the program immediately. If you choose love, you will have the opportunity to continue developing together at the retreat. But you will no longer be entitled to any of the shared prize money," Lana explained.

Cassy chose love, and as soon as Lennert was about to reveal his answer, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Too Hot To Handle Germany season 2 episodes 1 - 8 are available to watch on Netflix.

