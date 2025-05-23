Top Chef season 22 finale takes place in Milan as Olympic and Paralympic athletes help chefs with the final challenge

The final two episodes of Top Chef season 22 will take place in Milan, Italy, marking a shift from the season’s earlier episodes in Canada. The remaining chefs will face two final challenges in this northern Italian city, with assistance from Olympic and Paralympic athletes during the Elimination Challenge.

The season 22 finale is split into two parts, airing on June 5 and June 12, and features guest judges, international culinary figures, and a prize package that surpasses all previous seasons in scale and scope.

Top Chef season 22 finishes in Milan with athletes assisting in the final Elimination Challenge

Olympic and Paralympic athletes join the Elimination Challenge

In recognition of Milan and Cortina hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the final Elimination Challenge involves the participation of four athletes: Elana Meyers Taylor, Red Gerard, Oksana Masters, and Declan Farmer. These athletes assist the final four chefs as they source their ingredients for the challenge.

Their involvement occurs in Episode 13, Viva Milano!, which airs June 5. This episode includes a Quickfire Challenge focused on preparing a Milanese dish, specifically risotto, followed by a head-to-head culinary battle between the remaining contestants.

The judges for this round include host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons, joined by Andrea Aprea, a chef with two Michelin stars, and Top Chef: World All-Stars contestant Ali Ghzawi.

Final three compete in Milan for the title

The last episode of season 22, titled Finito, airs on June 12. It features the top three finalists competing in a final challenge to create a four-course progressive meal. Each chef is assisted by a sous chef as they work to deliver a complete and cohesive menu.

The meals are presented to a panel that includes returning judges Kristen Kish, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons. Guest judges for this final tasting include Food & Wine Editor-In-Chief Hunter Lewis, award-winning chef Clare Smyth, and former Top Chef contestants Richard Blais and Gregory Gourdet. Chef Carlo Cracco is also present as a guest at the final meal.

This challenge concludes the season, determining which chef will be awarded the title.

Winner receives the largest prize package in series history

The Top Chef season 22 winner will receive the title “Top Chef” and a prize package that includes $250,000 provided by Saratoga® Spring Water, Diamond Medallion® status with Delta Air Lines, and a $125,000 flight credit.

Additional rewards include a feature in Food & Wine magazine, an invitation to the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and a headline dinner at the James Beard House in New York. The winner will also present at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago.

These prizes represent the most substantial package awarded in the history of the series. The finale will conclude a season that began in Canada, introducing international locations and collaborations to the long-running culinary competition.

Remaining contestants after Episode 9 of Top Chef Season 22

As the competition advances past episode 9, five chefs remain in the running for the title. Tristen Epps represents Virginia Beach, Virginia, while Cesar Murillo is from Dallas, Texas. Massimo Piedimonte continues in the competition from Montreal, Quebec. Bailey Sullivan brings her culinary perspective from Chicago, Illinois, and Shuai Wang remains in the running from Queens, New York.

The two-part Top Chef season 22 finale begins Thursday, June 5, and concludes Thursday, June 12, both episodes airing from 9 to 10:15 PM ET on Bravo.

