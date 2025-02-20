"We are close, but we’re not" — Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with The Kardashians cast

Brody Jenner has no hard feelings for his half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, or the Kardashians. While he loves his sisters deeply, he doesn't feel that they are that close to him.

Ad

During the January 22 episode of The Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall, Brody opened up about his relationship with the cast of The Kardashians and how they maintain a good connection.

While he acknowledged that they cherish the time they spend together, he admitted they aren’t so close that they call each other every day. Regardless, he noted that he if got a call from Kylie or Kendall he would pick it up instantly.

Ad

Trending

“We are close, but we’re not, like, calling each other every day … but if Kylie or Kendall were to call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone. I would be there for them,” he said.

Brody Jenner recently reunited with Kendall and the Kardashians

Ad

On The Viall Files podcast, Brody Jenner was asked about his relationship with his sisters. He clarified that he had no bad blood with Kendall, Kylie, or the Kardashians and in fact, loved all of them "to death."

Brody shared that they maintain a good relationship and even reunited at Kylie's house to celebrate his dad, Caitlyn Jenner's 75th birthday in October 2024.

He added that his half-sisters and the Kardashians are always busy with their own things and don't usually get time to hang out together. However, when they do get some time to reunite, they make the most of it.

Ad

"I love [them] all to death. I just don't see them. Kim's busy, Kourtney's busy. I got to see them recently for Caitlyn's [my dad's] birthday. We went over to Kylie's house. Kylie, unfortunately, wasn't there [as] she was traveling back from New York, but they're all busy," Brody said.

He continued:

"Everybody's busy [with] doing their thing. We didn't grow up in the same household, so it's not like it's any different. But, when we do see each other, it's like no time has passed."

Ad

Brody further shared that while he was "close" with his sisters, they weren't so close that they would call each other every day. However, he noted that if Kylie or Kendall were to call him, he would waste no time to picking up.

Brody Jenner comments on his relationship with his father

Ad

Brody now has a small family of his own. In July 2023, he and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, welcomed their baby girl, Honey Raye. Since then, the three have been living together at their Malibu residence.

On The Viall Files podcast, Brody noted that having a family of his own helped him deal with the grudges he had with his father, who was absent during his upbringing.

“I have a family, I’m over it. I don’t need that relationship that at once I felt like I really needed,” he added.

Ad

The Hills alum shared that his brother Brandon Jenner’s advice to keep his expectations low helped, and he understood it as he got older.

Later, in an interview with Bustle, published on February 4, 2025, Brody addressed the misconception that he was a "trust fund kid" just because he was Caitlyn Jenner's son and once part of the Kardashian-Jenner circle.

Brody revealed that he never got any financial support from Caitlyn, nor was he ever financially tied to the Kardashians. Moreover, he did not benefit from Kendall and Kylie's wealth either.

Ad

"It’s funny that people think that, because, first off, my dad [Caitlyn] never gave any child support. It wasn’t like we were getting any money from the Kardashians ever… Kendall and Kylie are my sisters. We have the same last name, but we don’t share a bank account. I don’t get to go on [Kylie's] pink jet, though I would love to," he said.

Ad

The Kardashians season 6 episode premieres every Thursday on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback