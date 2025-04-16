"We never talk" — Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami Sheen opens up about estranged relationship with stepdad Aaron

The eldest daughter of actress Denise Richards, Sami Sheen, who stars in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, spoke out about her relationship with her stepfather, Aaron Phypers. In an interview on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast on April 14, 2025, Sami told Gia that she and Aaron aren't very close.

Her mother, Denise Richards, married Aaron in 2018, and Sami noted that they don't spend much time together or even talk to each other. When the podcast host asked about her feelings towards Aaron, Sami admitted it would be hard to say she loves him because of their distant relationship.

"I mean we're not even that close, so it's hard to, like, we don't ever hang out, we never talk, so yeah, I feel like that's a stretch," Sami shared.

However, she also expressed gratitude for how Aaron makes her mother happy. She acknowledged that he supports Denise in her endeavors and even helps with her content creation.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami Sheen reveals she blocked her father Charlie Sheen

Later in the podcast, Sami shared that she was primarily known as the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen in her earlier years. She mentioned that she got "excited" when she got her first article written about her as an individual without mentioning her parents' names. The podcast's host, Gia Giudice, the daughter of Teresa Giudice, echoed this sentiment.

While she had difficulty navigating a relationship with one parent, she revealed that she hadn't spoken to her father, Charlie Sheen in almost a year. Things escalated when Sami had a nose surgery, and her father didn't reach out to check on her. They had an argument, and Sami felt compelled to distance herself from him.

"We kind of got into it and he was like saying stuff, being like, 'Oh, it's not like you got a new kidney.' And I was like, 'Okay, thank you,' and it really just like tumbled into something really big where I had to really distance myself," recalled the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star recalled blocking Charlie Sheen after he sent her "crazy stuff." Although Charlie had been sober for several years, she hadn't spoken to him recently and didn't know if he was still sober. She hoped his messages were a sign that he was not sober, as that would have made the situation more understandable.

Sami blocked Charlie's email and phone number after he continued to contact her with unwanted messages, even using a new number to reach out. She believed that they were done communicating.

"I had to block his email as well, and then he actually got a new number on Christmas to text me other crazy stuff where I had to block that number. So I'm like, fully, we're done," said Sami.

In the podcast, the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star revealed that many people criticized her for not speaking to her father while still accepting his financial support. Feeling her "blood boil" at such comments, Sami believed that others didn't understand the situation. Despite being apart from Charlie, Sami mentioned that he remained close to her sister, Lola, and would often visit her home.

Catch Sami on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

