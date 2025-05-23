“We’re gonna lose the AI race to China”— Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary explains how energy resources affect AI

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, often appears on interviews, podcasts, and news channels to state his expert opinion on topics under his purview. In one such interview with Fox Business, a clip of which was posted on Kevin's Instagram account on May 22, Kevin explained how energy resources could impact a country's AI growth.

Kevin stated that to raise an AI farm, one required a significant amount of energy. This energy, he said, could raise the electricity bills up to 15%, which was why cities and communities kept voting it down. The use of previously unused energy resources could help establish these AI farms. However, if that didn't happen,

"We're gonna lose the AI race to China," Kevin explained.

This was after the interviewer mentioned the new administration's focus on reviving the energy resources of the country. These resources were previously reserved for future generations, but according to Kevin, some of them were big enough to reduce the national debt, and he explained how using them now would be in the nation's best interest.

The interviewer at Fox Business mentioned that the president had an ambitious energy agenda, and in that he wanted to drill existing wells, fuel exploration, and open up the federal lands.

The Shark Tank investor explained how intention wasn't enough because there was still a lot of work to be done to make all these things happen. There were a lot of mandates around the usage of energy resources that needed to be repealed. Kevin then talked about ANWR, a gold reserve that the president intended to use.

"That could actually reduce some of the national debt, it's so huge," Kevin stated.

He then agreed with what Trump said about the country not having any power. Giving an example of what it took to open up a new AI data centre, Kevin explained that one needed a gigawatt of energy to do so. Since these needed such a high amount of energy, one couldn't open it anywhere, unless they had stranded gas.

"Because if you go to any community, any municipality, any mayor, anywhere, and say I'm building a data centre and I'm pulling a gig of power off the grid, everybody's electricty bill goes up, as much as 15%, and nobody wants that, so they always vote it down," he explained.

He said that the country was stuck because the grid was empty and there was no more space for power, so all these initiatives involving the revocation of the country's energy resources had to work. If not, the country was going to lose the AI race to China.

The Shark Tank investor added that it was about defense as well. He stated that the demand was 45 gigs, and the country only had 5 of them under construction, which was a problem.

The caption on this post of Kevin further stated that the president's push for coal, nuclear, and stranded gas might sound outdated, but it was actually what the nation needed. He added that these AI data centres couldn't just be powered with "optimism and solar panels." The Shark Tank judge concluded the post by writing,

"If we don't face this head-on, we're not just falling behind in tech. We're risking our national security."

For more information on Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow him on his official Instagram account, @kevinolearytv.

