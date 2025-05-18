"We're all gonna miss you next year": Saturday Night Live host Scarlett Johansson stuns Sarah Sherman with unexpected exit comment

Another Saturday meant another Saturday Night Live episode, which aired on May 17, 2025, on NBC. Although that will not be the case in upcoming weeks as this episode marked the finale for its 50th season. The final episode was hosted by Scarlett Johansson, who mentioned that she first hosted the show when she was 21. During her opening monologue, she then performed a musical farewell to the show's 50th season, joined by the cast one by one.

During the song, she wished cast member Sarah Sherman good luck, saying she would be missed next year because she was leaving. However, Sherman seemed unaware of any plans to leave and asked if others knew something she didn't.

"It's been a great season and Sarah is leaving, we're all gonna miss you next year," sang Scarlett Johansson with other cast members of Saturday Night Live.

Although there has been no official comments from Sarah Sherman's side about her departure, the song seems to be just a lighthearted joke.

The 50th season featured returns from the likes of Lonely Island. Other cast members like Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, and Mike Myers made extended appearances. As mentioned previously, Scarlett Johansson hosted the finale, marking her seventh time in the role.

What were the main sketches in the finale of Saturday Night Live season 50?

In the Cold Open of the latest Saturday Night Live episode, James Austin Johnson played Donald Trump alongside Emil Wakim, who played the Saudi Arabian Prime Minister. In the sketch, Johnson, playing Trump, was shown commenting on American planes and enjoying himself in the Middle East. The scene then took an unexpected turn when James Austin Johnson broke the fourth wall, and sat among the audience. He talked about the end of Saturday Night Live's season 50, and having to wait for this fun version of Trump until the next season of the show.

In another sketch, Local News Stories, Denise Jones (played by Scarlett Johansson) filled in for the morning broadcast and used puns to report on serious topics. Scarlett also discussed tragic events, talking about murder, suicide, and a perverted teacher. Other cast members in the sketch were Kenan Thompson, Emil Wakim, and Chloe Fineman.

The comedy group Please Don't Destroy also starred in a Saturday Night Live sketch in this episode. The group's members, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, were shown enjoying a first-class flight, courtesy of Scarlett Johansson. However, their celebration turned chaotic when they realized they were flying from New York to Newark, New Jersey.

The segment featured a song by Please Don't Destroy, after which the plane experienced turbulence troubles. The segment concludes as the pilot (played by Mikey Day) makes an emergency call to the air traffic controller (played by Bad Bunny), and the plane makes a safe landing.

In another sketch, named Mike Myers Elevator Ride, Myers made his return and played himself as Kenan Thompson, playing Kanye West, enters the elevator at the next stop. This recreated their infamous encounter nearly 20 years ago during a Hurricane Katrina telethon.

Weekend Update was the next segment, which also included their special joke swap section. The joke swap section involves host Colin Jost delivering jokes which were written by the other host Michael Che for him and vice versa. Che's jokes for Jost involved the latter asking Lorne Michaels to step down and let him take over the show. Jost's jokes for Che involved apologizing to Jost's wife, Scarlett Johansson for the jokes about her that he had Jost deliver in another joke swap segment in the December 21, 2024, episode this season.

Other sketches from the season finale were 'Couples at the Bar,' and 'Bowen's Still Straight,' while Bad Bunny performed NUEVAYoL. Fans can stream Saturday Night Live season 50 episodes on Peacock.

