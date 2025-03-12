“We’re very happy”—Married at First Sight star Madison gives update on her relationship with David at the reunion

Married at First Sight season 18 contestant Madison was initially paired up with Allen and the two got married at the shart of the show. However, as the show went on, Madison found herself having feelings for her co-star David, who was married and paired up with Michelle.

On Decision Day, Madison and David chose to end their respective marriages to pursue their newfound connection. A year later, they gathered for the reunion episode, revealing that they are still together and have recently moved in with each other.

During the March 11 episode, Madison talked about their relationship. She told the host, Kevin Frazier, that David makes her feel like the "most special person in the world." She added:

“We’re very happy. He makes me feel like the most special person in the world without even trying. He’s the best."

Married at First Sight star Madison and David reflect on their relationship on the show and their regrets

Married at First Sight season 18 epsidoe 19, Chicago Reunion Part 1, premiered on March 11, 2025. One of the key topics of discussion was Madison and David’s relationship, which developed while they were still married to their respective partners, Allen and Michelle.

A year after solidifying their relationship during the season finale, Madison and David confirmed during the reunion that they are now living together. Their fellow Married at First Sight cast members and host Kevin Frazier noticed the pair wearing new rings. The couple assured them that they are not engaged yet and the ring is just a symbol of the two being together for a year.

“We had our one-year anniversary and I’m just living life,” David noted.

David and Madison were then asked if they had any regrets of how things played out around their relationship. In response, the couple admitted that they could have handled things a bit better.

Madison shared that they would have definitely changed everything. While she expressed that she would never regret following her heart, she acknowledged that she regretted not having the "courage and the confidence" to talk about her feelings for David when she should have.

“Obviously, I think we would both change everything. I will never regret following my heart, but I will regret not having the courage and the confidence to say it loudly when I should have,” the Married at First Sight star said.

David chimed in expressing that he should have been stronger in handling their relationships and the mess that was created around it. He took responsibility for the situation and apologized to his former wife, Michelle, as well as Madison’s ex-husband, Allen.

Turning to Allen, David acknowledged him as a "great man" and admitted that he should have "manned up" about his feelings and the circumstances.

Later on in the Married at First Sight reunion episode, Allen shared that he moved in with a new girlfriend. Meanwhile, Michelle revealed that she is still single and stated that her friendship with Madison is over.

“We’re not going to be friends — her and I — and I appreciate the apology. But I’m pretty sure we’ll never see each other again,” she said.

Married at First Sight season 18 episodes are released every Tuesday on Lifetime.

